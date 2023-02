Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take another dramatic turn in the upcoming week. The Rajan Shahi-produced TV show that stars Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant is one of the longest-running TV shows in the country. A couple of weeks ago, Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav. While fans have showered him with love, some ardent AbhiRa stans want him out of the picture. And there's gonna be more interesting drama in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai next week. Also Read - TRP List Week 4 2023: Anupamaa retains top spot, Pandya Store ties with Bigg Boss 16, Yeh Hai Chahatein sees jump [View Top TV Show List]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi gets electrocuted, Akshara worries for her

In the next week on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi being brought to the hospital. She is in an unresponsive state on the hospital bed. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) rushes to the ward and asks and Rohan informs him that she has been electrocuted. Aarohi seems to be in trance. Elsewhere, Aksha (Pranali Rathod) somehow gets to know about Aarohi's accident. She tells Abhinav (Jay Soni) that she wishes to go to Udaipur for her sister.

Fans are unhappy with Akshara; trolls Manjiri and Aarohi

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are mostly AbhiRa shippers and anyone coming in between them are disliked instantly by the fandom. Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) are two of them. In the upcoming episode, we will see both Manjiri and Aarohi getting worried about Abhimanyu suddenly leaving for the hospital. However, the precap of Akshara wanting to visit Udaipur for Aarohi has left fans fuming. Aarohi has blamed everything on Akshara and yet, the kindness she has towards her sister has not gone down well with the fans.

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni are ruling hearts with their performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Anyway, do you think Akshara will go back to Udaipur?