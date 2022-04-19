Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Akshu aka Pranali Rathod’s mehendi pics go viral; but will it be a ‘happy wedding'?

upcoming twist: Abhi aka Harshad Chopda and Akshu aka Pranali Rathod's story has hit a major obstacle. Well, it's all because of the accident case of Majiri, Abhi's mom. For the unversed, the current episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw the major unveiling of Aarohi being the culprit behind Manjiri aka 's accident. Akshara had already told Abhimanyu about Manjiri's accident and Aarohi being behind it. However, unbeknownst to her, it was heard by Mahima. But Mahima did not reveal anything to anyone. Abhi learned the truth from the PI and was naturally furious with Akshara. However, he believes that Akshara hid the truth from him.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda confronting Akshara aka Pranali Rathod over Manjiri's accident drama. He will be furious with Akshu and tell her that she is not the same Akshara who he liked. He will address her as Akshara and not Akshu which will hurt her all the more. On the other hand, from Akshu's point of view, she is unable to understand Abhi's reaction to the accident. Y'all, Akshara believes that Abhi forgave her and Aarohi for Manjiri's accident and when he asked her to focus on the wedding. However, it was due to Manjiri's words that Abhi had said so.

Now, pics from the mehendi ceremony are going viral on the gram and Twitter. In the pictures, Akshara is seen smiling in a green outfit. However, fans are wondering whether it will be a happy wedding after all. Just with the upcoming confrontation, AbhiRa shippers are worried about the drama being dragged in the episodes. Check out the Twitter reactions her:

Tere Naina..Tere Naina..Tere Naina Re..

Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal ..

Taarif Karoon Kya Uski..

Pretty Woman ..?

all the songs written complimeting a girl go apt for this Gorgeous-most beautiful bride #AksharaGoenka

PS-that nose ring..???beautiful#PranaliRathod #AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/gVp4noxMfM — AbhiraForever (Team Ladkiwale) (@abcd27039265) April 19, 2022

The spark of her eyes ✨✨ hitting

this time differently ??

Her nose pin gracing her look ??

She looking like the perfect epitome of elegance ?✨✨?#yrkkh #PranaliRathod #AksharaGoenka #Abhira pic.twitter.com/drO0HOH7rt — Nadia Afrin Moon??? (@NadiaAfrinMoon) April 19, 2022

I wish they play this song along with the OG songs of Yeh Rishta

??#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/MssS6YRlx0 — Sᴀʀᴀʜ Wᴀǫᴀʀ?? (@Sarawaqar141) April 19, 2022

Is the girl pretending to be hppy??

Or does she's thinking that Abhi has forgiven her, but not?And wht avt police drama?Is it after mhendi? Nope I don't want Akshu with Mhendi to spend a night in jail..?#yrkkh #YRKKH3 #AbhiRa #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiKiAkshu #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/q8FE3XRiWt — Naveksha (@Naveksha4) April 19, 2022

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai precap, we saw Akshara reaching the Birla hospital and trying to talk to Abhi. She tells him that he can not talk to her all he wants, she will not run behind him but she will keep waiting for him. Elsewhere, Abhi talks to Manjiri about Akshu-Aarohi and the accident. He asks Manjiri whether his anger is unjust. Manjiri says that it may anger anyone.