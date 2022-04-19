Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Akshu aka Pranali Rathod’s mehendi pics go viral; but will it be a ‘happy wedding'?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshu aka Pranali Rathod's mehendi pics go viral are going viral. Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's confrontation over Manjiri's accident has left AbhiRa fans worried about a 'happy wedding'.