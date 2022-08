Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts of the audience and how! The Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show has taken a leap of a year before which they showcased the painful separation of AbhiRa – Abhimanyu and Akshara. And now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will finally get to see Abhimanyu, but with a twist. AbhiRa's story will soon take a very shocking turn and it seems we all are inching closer to the confrontation. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are winning hearts with their acting chops. Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma: 9 TV vamps that fans love the most

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshu to see Abhi again

Entertainment News is full of Pranali Rathod aka Akshara, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and their separation. Now, for those who are waiting to watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tonight here's some spoiler for y'all. Akshu will finally see Abhimanyu. But there's a twist, it would be a virtual meet where only Akshara will see Abhimanyu. It so happens that Maaya has sent her recording link to an Indian show. Surprisingly Abhimanyu is a part of the show. As y'all know Maaya has got the premiere link of the show. Akshara happens to see the visuals of Abhimanyu and turns emotional. She gets teary-eyed. And there's more to it. Akshara will meet Abhimanyu the same way, she had confessed to her feelings before their wedding.

Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda win hearts

The post-leap Akshara and Abhimanyu have left fans very emotional. The way Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are acting in the show after the leap, fans are going gaga over their acting chops. This time, AbhiRa shippers are bowled over by Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. Pranali's pov is being shown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali is portraying the pain of Akshara's separation from her beloved really well. Check out the tweets here:

She’s afraid that abhi might forget her out rage but her memories are the only thing he holds close to his heart… AKSHARA ?#abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/KiMdHQNfgt — Harshali? (@tk_aquarius) August 26, 2022

Appreciation for PR she is doing good in delivering the monologues. Her simplicity with her voice is wat AB fell for n I am happy that it's still maintained. Though there is confusion on her not agreeing to go back but waiting for story to unfold #PranaliRathod #yrkkh — Anaya (@Anaya23454550) August 26, 2022

Ms Rathod will u pls stop making me cry. ?? PLS PLS PLS MUJHE BHOOL NA MAT ABHI ??? You were exceptional as always. ?????#yrkkh #AbhiRa#AksharaBirla #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/a8AtjULlbF — Rags_AbhiRaXHcPr ? (@Ragini2011) August 26, 2022

Akshu's after leap monologues are actually sooo painful, the way she's smiling through pain and have a ray of hope that abhi will not forget her!!! WHY SHE'S SUFFERING SMMM? ?? #PranaliRathod #Yrkkh #AksharaBirlapic.twitter.com/s2qVdl58GR — aditi (@raanjhanaax) August 26, 2022

The episode was wonderful. #PranaliRathod once again star of the show with her expressions, voice modulation and acting ability. #HarshadChopda shows angst like few can. There’s a few unanswered questions still and I can’t wait to watch the next episode #Harshali #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/YpSnLbHRm4 — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) August 26, 2022

Pranali uh Owend today's ep

Pranali Pranali Pranali

Miss rathod you are making us cry with your power packed performance ??

Thu thu thu ? #yrkkh #abhira #pranalirathod #aksharabirla — somya( abhira 2.0?) (@PRANALIIXRATHOD) August 26, 2022

Pranali stop making me emotional,her voice modulation and monologue have my..??

Though things are still are a mystery but Akshu you're making me emotional already..#Yrkkh #AksharaBirla #Pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/aGLTx2phUv — saans main teri..??️ (@lsecretkeeper) August 26, 2022

Lag ja gale

Was back #pranalirathod itna rula rhi oo 2 din sai

Cudos to uh my girl

Shine more and more #aksharabirla #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/o0L48fb6uH — somya( abhira 2.0?) (@PRANALIIXRATHOD) August 26, 2022

"Please tum mujhe bhoolna mat"- Akshu ??

This line literally hit so badly.. ??

My girl is so hopeful but scared at the same time. ?

Her monologue was so emotional, the way she was wiping her tears. My heart aches yarrrr ?

Her suffering is beyond anything ?#yrkkh#AbhiRa — ?ھبہ آزاد? (@Hiba_Azad) August 26, 2022

Pranali the actress she is the dialogues were on point the voice modulation her everything is on point

Mujhe bhul mtt Jaana abhi ?

Made me cry #yrkkh #abhira #aksharabirla #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/YPggaON903 — somya( abhira 2.0?) (@PRANALIIXRATHOD) August 26, 2022

Post leap pranali is literally owning the episodes with akshu’s monologues and her natural act in emotional scenes #yrkkh keep shining baby girl ? #PranaliRathod — Ananya94 (@shershaah2021) August 26, 2022

Pranali nailing each and every scene day by day??

I felt every emotions she was potrayed?#PranaliRathod #AksharaBirla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/qFL20kfGXA — isha? (@pranalian10) August 26, 2022

ed appreciation tweet for #PranaliRathod for the many flavors of ‘mujhe bhul mat jaana Abhi’ she delivered so powerfully. This girl is. a. lambi. race. ki. ghodi. Any actor who cries so beautifully on screen are my favs by default. the latest entrant is this ball of ☀️#yrkkh — SteelDavaraTumbler (@SteelDavara) August 26, 2022

Pranali it's enough don't make me cry daily because of your acting!!! Why are you so natural girll!!❤️

You in emotional scenes is unmatchable!!!?? It's hurttt to see akshuu like this and her monologue>>>>>>>>>>

.

.

.#yrkkh #AksharaBirla #PranaliRathod — Amaya? (@your_soulispure) August 26, 2022

Pranali is killing it here ?

Akshu and her monologues and on top of it Pranali's acting>>>>

???#yrkkh #AksharaBirla #Pranalirathod — saans main teri..??️ (@lsecretkeeper) August 26, 2022

Pranali not fair, subah subah rula diya yaar ???#yrkkh #PranaliRathod — ~Saans Mein Teri ~ (@_kaisehua_) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, in the next episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we will see Akshara agreeing to go to Jaipur for the finale event of the singing competition where Maaya is a participant. Will Akshara and Abhimanyu then have a face-off? It would be interesting to watch, no?