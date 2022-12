Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and Paras Priyadarshan starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen some shocking twists in the last couple of days. Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi and Neil's lives have changed drastically. AbhiRa fans are in shock over the recent few twists in the episode. And now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to have another shocking drama taking place. Neil will die and Manjiri and Aarohi will blame Akshara for his demise. The episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been traumatising for the fans. Also Read - TRP Report Week 50: Anupamaa-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain unshaken; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai needs booster

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking twist

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is trending in Entertainment News for the bizarre twist that they introduced in the last couple of days. For the unversed, Neil took Akshara to the hospital after she experienced pain in her stomach. However, things turned out to be okay. But there were more shocking incidents in store when the NGO girls were kidnapped by a human trafficking gang and one thing led to another and Neil was badly injured. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh to Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna: Here's how much these celebs charge per episode

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Neil will die. Yes, you read that right. Paras Priaydarshan's character has been killed off by the makers. And major drama will ensue in the Birla house as Abhimanyu, Harsh and others will reach home with Neil's dead body. And if that was not enough, Akshara loses her two babies as well. It is indeed shocking for the fans to see where the story is going. Also Read - Year-Ender 2022: Times when Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Anupamaa and more Top TRP TV shows disappointed fans

Watch the video of Akshara's breakdown on losing her babies here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishu....?✨ (@abhiiiakshuu)

Manjiri blames Akshara; will Abhimanyu leave her?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri losing it. When she sees Neil's dead body, the mother is shattered and she cannot bear the pain. She lashes out at Akshara and asks her why she left the house and take Neil with her. Manjiri blames Akshara for her son's death. The family is in for another shocker when Manish reveals that Akshara has lost her two kids as well. In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu asking Akshara's family members to take her upstairs. Akshara doesn't want to go. On the other hand, Manjiri will stop Akshara from performing the last rites of Neil and throw her out as well.

Up until now, Abhimanyu has been keeping his feelings to himself. He has lost his brother and his babies as well. Abhimanyu had made Akshara promise to not leave the room. How will Abhimanyu react to everything? Will he leave Akshara as well?