The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans and the audience hooked to the Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show. In the last couple of weeks, a lot of dramatic twists were introduced in the show. Aarohi got married to Neil. She started creating misunderstandings between Neil, AbhiRa and other family members. We also learned about Akshara having a medical condition wherein she has pregnancy complications. Aarohi blackmailed Abhimanyu because of the same and more. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin loses its spot from TOP 10; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue to win hearts – Check Most-Liked Hindi TV shows

Big twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As per the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi has had a change of heart. She had learned about the complications in Akshara's pregnancy and used it to blackmail Abhimanyu for her and Neil's benefit in the Birla house and the hospital. Akshara was suspicious about the same and warned Aarohi after which the latter revealed to Akshara her pregnancy complications. While Akshara is heartbroken, Aarohi promises to not meddle in Abhimanyu and Akshara's life anymore. Also Read - Year ender 2022: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows that ruled the TRP charts this year

Shocker for Aarohi and Akshara in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi learning that she is not pregnant at all. And that it was a false alarm. Aarohi calls her friend again and asks about the report showing her not being pregnant. She gets a shocker when her friend confirms it and says that it was a false alarm. In the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Akshara will faint and reach the hospital where she learns that she is pregnant. This twist is going to blow up in the TV news. Also Read - Hina Khan talks about betrayal in her cryptic posts; fans hope all is well in her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal

Abhimanyu is against Akshara getting pregnant

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Harshvardhan Birla aka Papa Birla giving good news to the family that recent medical research has found that the complications in Akshara's pregnancy can be reduced from 90% to 10%. Harsh hands over the medical research papers to Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu who tears them up. Abhimanyu says that he won't even take a 0.0000% chance when it comes to Akshara.