Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show has taken a leap of a year in the upcoming episode. Abhimanyu 2.0, Akshara 2.0 and AbhiRa 2.0 versions have been introduced in the story now. For days ever since the leap promo was released online, AbhiRa shippers had been dreading the moment when the post-leap episode will come out but it has won hearts already. Those who watched the episode online are going gaga over the same. Here's what you can look forward to... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Harshad Chopda’s rugged look from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai goes viral, Raju Srivastava’s health update and more

Akshara's entry

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will begin with Akshara's mellifluous vocals. She'll sing a song and the pain in her voice will send shivers down AbhiRa fans' spines. Pranali Rathod yet again wins hearts with her performance. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans bid tearful adieu to the pre-leap Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa; new chapter for Abhi and Akshu begins tomorrow

Akshara's painful monologue

Akshara's painful monologue which is a letter she wrote to Abhimanyu on their separation anniversary will leave you teary-eyed. Akshara does her best to control her emotions but towards the end, she cannot hold it all. Reaching the top of a cliff, she screams at the top of her lungs for Abhimanyu. Akshara's monologue is quite heartening.

Handsomeness overload of Abhimanyu 2.0

The new Abhimanyu 2.0 is very hot! Abhimanyu, who would send AbhiRa fans into a tizzy before will shock and surprise them with his aura. Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda is handsome but the difference in his handsomeness hits you differently. The short crop looks good on Harshad, don't you think?

Abhimanyu's bitterness

Abhimanyu used to be bitter before but his bitterness has reached a new depth. It's saddening to see him in pain and trying to fight it so hard even after a year. Abhimanyu has left surgeries as his heart is no longer in it but does give in when he comes across a patient. The most painful part is Abhimanyu drowning out Akshara's voice that rings in his head all the time.

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara and Kunal learning that the grand finale of the singing event is in India and that too in Jaipur. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu wins the Ironman Power Challenge competition. A reporter asks Abhimanyu about Akshara and he avoids saying no personal questions. The reporter states that he is avoiding the question as though his wife left him. Abhimanyu beats him up, reiterating no personal questions.