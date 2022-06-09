Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWISTS: Manjari to create a dent in Abhimanyu and Akshara's relationship; Harshvardhan has a change of heart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are off to some interesting twists and turns in the show. AbhiRa relationship is at risk from Manjari's misunderstanding. Will Akshara be able to prove herself innocent?