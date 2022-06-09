Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: The Star Plus show is off to major twists and turns. The lead couple on the show Abhimanyu and Akshara will see their relationship get tested with changing dynamics within the family. It will all start with Manjari misunderstanding Akshara and assuming that she revealed the truth to Neil. However, Akshara has been innocent. But Manjari's behaviour will also lead to Abhimanyu being disappointed with Akshara for something he hasn't even done. What adds fuel to fire is when Manjari again assumes that Akshara is keeping pooja for Neil. This will create a major rift between AbhiRa. Manjari is convinced that Akshara is trying to pull her son Neil away from her while Akshara only has good intentions in her mind and heart. However, will she be able to prove herself innocent? Or will this misunderstanding continue and create issues within the family? Also Read - Mahima Chaudhry breaks down as she reveals about her breast cancer diagnosis; here's looking at divas who fought the deadly C like warriors

Harshvardhan will have a change of heart

Harshvardhan has always disliked and ridiculed Manjari. But he will now realise all the adjustments and compromises Manjari has done for him. He will also acknowledge how she took care of his illegitimate son Neil, with Dr Anvi. Harsh will confess how he always wanted a doctor wife but under family, pressure had to marry Manjari who is into music. However, Manjari will not know how to react to this new changed avatar of Harshvardhan and to forgive him or not. But Abhimanyu will jump in. Will Harshvardhan get forgiveness? Will Manjari lead a happy life now?

All these major twists lie ahead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and it features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.