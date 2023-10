Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows that has been running successfully for decades. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show even more interesting for the audience. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's on-screen chemistry has made fans fall in love with their favoruite jodi. Fans lovingly call them 'AbhiRa'. Well, the current storyline of the show is focused on Akshara's pregnancy and her wedding with Abhimanyu. Akshara gets to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav's baby and decides to walk out of the wedding. But, Abhimanyu decides to give his name to Abhinav's baby like the latter did for Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kavya, Anupamaa and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Ahead of several twists and turns, there are reports which state that Abhimanyu and Abhir will meet with a car accident. If reports are to be believed then Harshad Chopda will bid adieu to the show as soon as his character is shown dead. Well, it seems now the makers have changed their minds about the storyline at the last minute ahead of Bigg Boss 17. There are rumours that Harshad's character has been given an extension in the show, but there is no official confirmation about the same. Abhir will lose his life but Abhimanyu will survive the accident.

According to a report published in Tellychakkar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers have given Harshad's character an extension and this will bring a major twist to the show. Well, Pranali-Harshad's show will witness a major neck-to-neck competition with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa show in terms of TRPs.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo -

There are reports which even suggest that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will undergo a leap by the end of November and actor Karan Wahi will play the role of Ekansh, the third generation. A promo video of the show has been going viral on social media for some time now. It is also said that old characters from the show will be removed. Pranali Rathod will play the role of Akshara's daughter in the show post leap.