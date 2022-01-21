starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant is one of the most favourite TV shows ever. The popularity of the show and its starcast has reached a new level as Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi are managing to keep the audiences entertained thoroughly. Especially, Abhimanyu and Akshara's chemistry is being loved by all. The current track of the show is about Akshara confessing her love to Abhimanyu. This comes ahead of Abhimanyu's wedding with Aarohi. While the drama unfolds in the show, we have come across a BTS video in which Abhi aka Harshad Chopda and Akshara aka Pranali Rathod are having a fun conversation with fans. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan's fans threaten Savdhaan India actor to change his name and delete his social media

In the BTS video, we first see Pranali giving a glimpse of Harshad's 'Jhopdi'. They then go on to answer questions of their fans. Akshara is asked if she will accept Abhimanyu's proposal or not. Harshad gets into a fun mode and says he will make her elope with her. He says, 'Bhage gi nahi toh bhaga lunga aur isko pata bhi nahi chalega'. He then says that he will take her away when she is sleeping. It is as hilarious as it can get. Watch the video below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and others missed THIS important person in their TRP celebration party - Exclusive

Meanwhile, fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are thoroughly entertained with Abhimanyu and Akshara's love confession scene. Many of the fans are calling Abhimanyu Spider Man too as the scene saw him hanging upside down from a tree and talking to Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans label Harshad Chopda as ITV's Spiderman after his entry during AbhiRa love confession – view tweets