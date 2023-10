Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed all the attention because of its interesting twists and turns. The show is reportedly taking a generation leap after which Harshad, Pranali aka AbhiRa will leave the show. This has left fans disappointed as they were happy to see Abhimanyu and Akshara finally reuniting in the show after Abhinav’s death. There were reports that Harshad will leave the show first. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mahima Makwana approached for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer? Actress reacts

The recent promo of Abhimanyu and Abhir's car accident also in a way confirmed Harshad's exit. But there is no confirmation about the same. It was reported that he will shoot for the last episode on October 30 and later it was being said that his exit has been postponed.

A few days ago, it was reported that Harshad, Pranali and other actors will shoot for the last episode on November 10. Post that there will be new actors taking ahead the new story of the show. While a lot is being said about the leads actors post leap, producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed the entry of one supporting actress post leap.

Anita Raj to join YRKKH

Yes, speaking to Etimes, Rajan Shahi revealed that Choti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raj is all set to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new season. This is surely a big story in Entertainment news.

Well, this also confirms that there will be a leap and we will expect some new entries in the show. Talking about the lead actors, as per reports, Fahmaan Khan, Randeep Rai, Shaheer Sheikh and Karan Wahi have been reportedly approached to be the male leads.

However, Shaheer and Fahmaan recently denied the reports. Talking about the female leads, Tejasswi Prakash, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Helly Shah and Mahima Makwana have been reportedly approached for the show post leap.

Mahima Makwana recently reacted to these reports and clarified that’s she did not get any call from the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.