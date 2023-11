Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are all praying that the makers plan to extend the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made us fall in love with Abhimanyu, Akshara. #AbhiRa was a beautiful story and fans hoped to have a happy ending to their love story. However, it seems the makers are not in favour of a happy ending. The show will soon take a generation leap and Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami will play the lead roles. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami reveals if he and Samridhii Shukla will be accepted by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod fans

The story of Abhira and Armaan will begin now. The promo of the same has also released where we see Abhira wishing to be a lawyer while Armaan wishes the best for his family. Ruhi wants to be Armaan’s wife but life has different plans. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anupamaa actor Rishabh Jaiswal to play Abhira's brother-in-law; shares interesting details about his role

Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi's entangled stories

Abhira gets married to Armaan while Ruhi gets married to Armaan’s brother Rohit. Armaan’s family hates Abhira and they are of the old thinking that women cannot work after marriage. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod express their feelings on the last day of shoot

Abhira will be staying with her mother Akshara. The recent reports stated that Preeti Amin will play the role of older Akshara while Pranali Rathod will take an exit.

Use of AI in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

However, the latest reports in Filmibeat say that Pranali Rathod will continue even after the leap. But there is a twist to it. Pranali Aka Akshara's presence in the show may be showcased via Artificial Intelligence. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Well, that will be the first time any show will use AI for the episodes. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers have some unique plans for sure. If this news is true, it surely would be a treat to watch on the small screen.

Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will be a part of the new story.

The latest story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been very heartbreaking. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) is no more and the families have blamed Akshara for her death. Akshara also did not reveal the truth that it was Ruhi who is responsible for Aarohi’s demise. Akshara did not want the girl to live with guilt that she killed her mother.