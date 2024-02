Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai is one of the best shows on TV. The show has got amazing TRP numbers and is amongst the top three shows this week. The new story on Abhira and Armaan did not get much attention in the start. People were not ready to accept the new story and the new cast so easily but now, the story has touched the hearts of the audience. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraaj gears up to marry Abhira; Ruhi makes a masterplan to ruin the latter's celebration

Sharon Varma plays the role of Kiara Poddar in the show and she has been performing well. This is her debut TV show and has now revealed how she learns from her seniors. Speaking to India Forums, she said that she watches the senior actors doing their scenes when she is not shooting. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Niyati Joshi misses working with Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod; calls the set her second home

Sharon Varma talks about how she learns acting from senior artists

She said that it is her first show and she believes no matter how much one learns or how much experience one gains, the person still will know very little. Hence, Sharon watches the senior actors performing and observes them doing their scene and tries to improve her performance.

Sharon on bond with Shehzada Dhami

She further spoke about her bond with other stars on the set. She revealed that she shares a close bond with Shehzada Dhami aka Armaan. She said, "I share a good bond with everyone. But Shehzada is like a brother to me. My bond with him both on-screen and off-screen is very good."

She also spoke about her bond with Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi. She said that Pratiksha is sweet and caring. She also mentioned how Pratiksha took care of her when they had outdoor shoot and she was not well.

Talking about the latest reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat might be entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhir Birla.