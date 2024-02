Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the favourite of many. The show has been getting good numbers on the TRP charts and people are loving the new story of Abhira and Armaan. The story is currently focused on Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but they had to marry other people. However, Ruhi is not happy with Armaan's closeness to Abhira. However, Armaan supports his wife, Abhira because he had promised Akshara that he will always be with Abhira. Abhira also had a brother Abhir and we saw that he was killed in an accident with his father, Abhimanyu. Akshara was left all alone with Abhira. However, we never saw the bodies of Abhimanyu and Abhir brought. Hence, a few episodes back, we saw Abhir's entry shown in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi sets the record straight; threatens Armaan to break his alliance with Abhira

It was a fake Abhir who had entered Goenka house as he was told to do so by the real Abhir. The face of the real Abhir was not shown but it was being reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is entering the show as Abhir Birla. However, there was no confirmation.

Did Saloni Sandhu confirm Raj Anadkat's entry in YRKKH?

But now, it seems we have got the confirmation. Saloni Sandhu who plays Charu in the show spoke to Telly Chakkar and has almost confirmed that Raj is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was speaking to the portal about her bond with her costars.

Charu said she shares a good bond with everyone but mostly it is always her, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia and Raj Anadkat who spend time on the sets. Well, if she has taken Raj's name then it seems he is shooting as Abhir now.

Take a look at this screenshot:

She further spoke about Samridhii and Shehzada. She said, "With regards to Samridhii and Shehzada, both of them are very kind hearted. They are very helpful and encourage us to perform better."

As per reports, it was being said that Abhir will be paired opposite Charu in the show. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.