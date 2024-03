The sudden ouster of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. Various stories are coming from various quarters. While some are saying that he would tell everyone to address him as 'Shehzada Sir' others said that issues cropped up right from the Mahabaleshwar schedule of the show. There are mixed reactions to the exit of the two from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the past, exit of stars like Hina Khan and Paras Kalnawat from Rajan Shahi's shows have made news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you know Shehzada Dhami had changed his name before entering showbiz? [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Shruti Ulfat reveals why Rajan Shahi told the two to exit YRKKH

It seems the two did not change their behaviour even after warnings from Rajan Shahi. Senior actress Shruti Ulfat who plays the role of Vidya Poddar on the show said the decision was taken for the whole cast and crew. She stated that Rajan Shahi gave them chances to mend their ways but the two did not pay any heed to him. It seems they left him with no other choice. She told Pinkvilla, "It will be a lesson for all the actors who disregard their work and take things for granted." She said she made friends with everyone on the sets except the two. Shruti Ulfat said that they would exchange pleasantries but that was it. It seems the whole team ate together for lunch except Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe told about their exit in front of entire cast and crew? Here's what we know

Shehzada Dhami was problematic from day one on the sets

She said that Shehzada Dhami gave them trouble from day one. Shruti Ulfat said that maybe he got carried away with the fame associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She said that actors should remember that they are not above the show. She further said, "We are all here because of our passion for the craft and if one is not regarding the big opportunity given to them, it is their loss. I wasn't close enough to give a piece of advice to both of them to not take things for granted and have gratitude and regard for the opportunity." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami was troubling staff since the Mahabaleshwar shoot; Pratiksha Honmukhe followed her BFF [Exclusive]