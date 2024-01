Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for 15 years now. The show began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik. Post that we have Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara were loved in the third generation. Currently, we have Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. However, even today many of the people loved Kartik and Naira. Every jodi has a separate fan base but Kartik and Naira aka #KaiRa are so beautiful. Many people still love Mohsin and Shivangi for their performance and want them back in the show. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Abhira and Armaan to reunite Anu, Anuj in America?

Many even wanted them to get married in real. Seeing their bond off-screen, the reports of them being in a relationship started doing rounds. People said that they are dating and later it was being said that they have parted ways. Both the actors have always refuted rumours of dating each other. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe feels Ruhi is not negative; reveals she is close to THIS actor on set

Did Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan unfollow each other on Instagram?

However, it's been two years since they have left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now fans have noticed that they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Many of #KaiRa and #Shivin fans are worried why they have unfollowed each other on social media. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Abhira to bring back Rohit; Poddars to accept her as their bahu?

Trending Now

They are not following each other on Instagram and talking about the followers list, only they can see their entire followers list as they have not made the list public.

Take a look:

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the current track, the story is about Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the new cast also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.