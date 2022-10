Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and longest-running TV serials in the country. It stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu Birla and Pranali Rathod as Akshara Goenka in the leads alongside Karishma Sawant as Aarohi Goenka. A couple of weeks ago, the show had taken a twist following which Mrunal Jain entered the show as Dr Kunal Khera with Navika Kotia as his sister Maaya. Today, we are here with a throwback to when an actress and model accused Mrunal Jain of having an extra-marital affair with her. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane: These actresses are ruling small screen as mother-in-laws

Entertainment News: Mrunal Jain's controversy

A couple of years ago, Varsha Bhagwani and model and actress, accused Mrunal Jain of getting intimate with her, and cheating her emotionally while being married to his wife Sweeti Jain. Yes, you read that right. Varsha in her statement during an interview with an online entertainment portal revealed that Mrunal was forced to marry Sweety. She shared that they had been dating for a year and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was supposed to divorce his wife.

Check Mrunal Jain's picture with his wife and son here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Jain (@mrunaljainofficial)

Varsha's claims about dating Mrunal Jain

Varsha claimed that Mrunal Jain would cry in her arms saying that he is not happy with his wife. Varsha had also filed a police complaint against Mrunal. However, later, she changed her stance as per another media report. She claimed to be friends with both Mrunal and Sweety. Varsha said that she has nothing against them both and asked the portal to not write anything without confirming it with either her or Mrunal. She called him a happily married man. Varsha also retracted her complaint later which she alleged was due to familial pressure.

Check Mrunal Jain's family picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Jain (@mrunaljainofficial)

Mrunal Jain's take on everything

Mrunal Jain claimed that the controversy was created because he is a known actor. He said that things were not presented correctly and refrained from getting into the details of the whole scandal. However, he did add that his wife and his family were firmly standing with him. Mrunal said that he has obtained an NC against the complaint that Varsha had filed. Varsha recalled being depressed for a year while sharing that she sat outside Mrunal's house an entire night but they didn't meet her.

On the work front, Mrunal's character Dr Kunal's journey on the show came to an end abruptly.