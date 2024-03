Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television. It is getting all the love for its interesting storyline. The show's fourth generation story is going on. We had Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik in the beginning and people still love them. Later, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over as Naira and Naira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe told about their exit in front of entire cast and crew? Here's what we know

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod impressed us with their performance as Abhimanyu and Akshara. They were loved and now we have Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. They play Abhira and Armaan. People have started loving this jodi but it seems things are not right.

A few hours back we heard of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe being terminated from the show. The production house released an official statement about their termination. They said that Rajan Shahi and team want to keep a positive environment on the sets and Shehzada, Pratiksha have been unprofessional.

Shehzada mistreated the staff since the first day of shoot and Pratiksha was also not doing great as required. Hence, both were terminated and the replacements will be found soon. Now, BollywoodLife has learnt a secret about Shehzada. A source close to the show revealed that Shehzada Dhami had changed his name before entering the showbiz. His real name is Rahul Sharma. Yes, he had changed the name for showbiz. Apart from this, we had earlier informed that Shehzada Dhami has been throwing tantrums on the sets since they were shooting in Mahabaleshwar. He has been questioned for this kind of behaviour in the start as well but he had apologised and things got sorted.

But the behaviour never changed. Pratiksha who is a newcomer fell in love with Shehzada and they were seeing each other. She blindly followed Shehzada and behaved the same way he did. This was Pratiksha Honmukhe's debut TV show.