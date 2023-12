Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows that has managed to win millions of hearts with their storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stone in making their episodes more interesting. The show has recently undergone a generational leap and a new cast is seen taking the story forward. The on-screen chemistry of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences and fans still want them to be part of the show. But, do you know the makers had approached several actors before offering the role of Abhimanyu to Harshad? Yes, you read that right! Get all the latest updates from entertainment news as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi to replace Anuj Kapadia in Anu's life?

Actor Karan Singh Grover who is known for his performances in popular TV shows like Qubool Hai, Dill Mill Gayye, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and more. The actor was reportedly offered the role of Abhimanyu, but he did not want to return to TV. Actor Ravi Dubey was reportedly offered the role of Abhimanyu but he rejected it as he did not have any plans to return to TV. He had to concentrate on his work as a producer.

Shivin Narang reportedly offered the role of Abhimanyu as per Telly chakkar. But the actor rejected the offer as he had prior commitments. Kushal Tandon was reportedly offered the role of Abhimanyu but he declined it for unknown reasons. There were rumours that Harshad left the show after demanding a hike in his fee. The actor denied the reports on X (formerly Twitter) and said the news was not true.