Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new love story of Kartik and Sirat has grabbed all the attention. Just like Kartik and Naira had a crazy fan following, fans are impressed with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik-Sirat. Kartik and Sirat have finally married each other and love each other. In the recent episodes, we saw Sirat getting to know about her pregnancy but is afraid to have her own kids. Sirat begins thinking of her baby but Surekha's words flash and she thinks that if her child is born she might be biased and will not look after Kairav and Akshu. Hence, she will hide it from all her family members and even Kartik. Very soon, Kartik and the Goenkas will soon find out about Sirat's pregnancy.

It will be interesting to see what will this pregnancy track do. Earlier, it was reported that there will soon be a generation leap and we might see new entries in the show. Now, as per reports on social media, Bigg Boss 9 contestant Digangana Suryavanshi will be entering the show. It has not been revealed what role she will play. Apart from this, Mohsin and Shivangi would be leaving the show post the generation leap. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a time leap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. There were rumours that Mohsin Khan will be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Bigg Boss 15.

However, Mohsin Khan has denied being a part of the show. He shared a picture of himself and wrote in his Instagram stories, "All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Yaar I am too shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best and a blessed weekend ahead Inshallaah."