The ITA Awards are soon going to air on Star Plus. And all the AbhiRa fans will get to see their favourite jodi setting the stage on fire with their mesmerizing chemistry. Yes, we are talking about 's Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. A couple of hours ago, the channel dropped a promo of the two of them on their official Instagram handle. As y'all know, AbhiRa enjoys massive popularity online. And their chemistry is LIT. The new promo of Harshad and Pranali's first-ever on-stage performance is special for their fans.

Talking about the promo, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will perform a romantic number, Tera Ban Jaunga from starring and . Pranali is as usual very cute and Harshad is, as usual, very handsome. Romance is in the air and their choreography is mushy too. AbhiRa fans would definitely want to watch their favourite jodi perform at the ITA awards. Check out the promo here:

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are twinning in purple this time. Their expressions are on point, a mixture of goofiness and romance. Fans have been hailing them as the Best Jodi and rightly so as in just a short span of time, they both manage to impress everyone with their chemistry and performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Coming back to the ongoing track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu learning about Aarohi being the reason for Manjiri's accident. He learns that Akshara knew about it but misunderstands that she hid it from him. Manjiri reasons with him after which he attends the Mehendi function. At the function, the police come to take the culprit away and Akshara takes the blame on herself. In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu will put forth a condition of Aarohi not being a part of his and Akshara's wedding. Will Akshara agree?