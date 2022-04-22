Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Abhi-Akshara aka Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod win hearts with their chemistry at ITA Awards; fans call them 'Best Jodi'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are winning hearts with the chemistry on the show. And now, they are all set to rock at the ITA awards and set the stage on fire with their chemistry again.