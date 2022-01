Today, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 13 long years. The show is the biggest success for producer Rajan Shahi. The jodi which is now ruling over hearts is that of Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Fans cannot get enough of AbHira. We know that Akshara has met with an accident and might lose her speech forever. Dr. Abhimanyu Birla has been looking after her. They have come closer than ever before. Now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have shared a BTS moment from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has warmed the hearts of fans. Social media is full of romantic comments... Also Read - TRP Report Week 2 by Ormax Media: TMKOC beats Anupamaa; Imlie makes a smashing comeback in top 10

It’s a need to kiss…. you can feel it he wants it she wants it unconsciously and we want it c’mon Abhi go for it ✊❤️‍??#AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #yrkkh https://t.co/woRJCn7GwN — :) (@ishqsufiyaanaa) January 12, 2022

- Kab tak chup baithe ab to kuchh hai bolna

Kuchh tum bolo kuchh hum bolen o dholna✨#Yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/vbhQH4Brqt — ?• (@Stweety_16) January 12, 2022

"Lessons of taking care of your Girl!" Should be learnt from Abhi❤️. How many times he have to prove that he's the most caring person on earth!!

He is soft in handling her. He treats her like a baby.

Bohot dard ho raha Hoga na, main painkillers lekhar aata Hu?#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/JwPJswxri4 — Zuha (@ZuhaUsman) January 12, 2022

?? ? ???????? ?????...... " They are dreaming about their future together away from the world making their own world " My reason for watching #yrkkh is them & only them ?#AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/Cci0f3l4jl — ?????ℯ (@OsKiBoondein) January 12, 2022

Had planned to edit on them...but,

Le, my dimaag to me after seeing this photos:

Ruk ja thoda sabar karlee, kuch accha hone wala haii!! Phir karte rehna edit.????#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/uG0b0bSYRO — Varsha (@_Inkandedit) January 12, 2022

In the upcoming episodes we will see that Akshara decides to fight for her love. She will head to the wedding venue and say that she loves Dr Birla. Akshara will also call out Aarohi's bluff. Plus, there is the exams angle.