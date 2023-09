Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most talked about shows on television. It has been running since 15 years but the craze for this show increases with each new episode. Rajan Shahi and his team of writers have beautifully carved every character of the show. This is the reason why the show is still ruling the hearts. Currently, the third-generation story is shown on TV. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are seen as Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Akshara aka Pranali Rathod finally succeed in reuniting Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda?

The story of #AbhiRa is getting all the love from the audience. People love the sizzling chemistry between Harshad and Pranali. Before #AbhiRa, we have all loved the story of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka #KaiRa. Kartik and Naira’s jodi was surely magical. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa to reunite, thanks to Manjari?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s first love story was of Akshara and Naitik aka #NakSh. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the lead role. It was a simple story of an arranged marriage. However, Ami Trivedi who currently plays the role of Manjari Birla in the show has revealed which was her favourite generation. Also Read - Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ami Trivedi talks about her off-screen bond with Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod

Trending Now

Ami Trivedi reveals her favourite YRKKH jodi

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Ami Trivedi said, “I was following Akshara and Naitik’s story. My mother-in-law and everyone were ardent viewers and I used to be back from shoot by the time Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins. So, I have followed Akshara and Naitik’s story to an extent. I have enjoyed that story a lot. There was a lot of ‘apnapan’ and a family value vibe. It was a very sweet and ‘satvik’ story. “

She further added that she could not watch Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s generation story. Ami shared, “I couldn’t continue watching Kartik and Naira’s story as that time I was busy with a lot of other things. But I have seen the popularity of #KaiRa. And ofcourse, I am definitely biased towards my generation story. My generation is the best. #AbhiRa is the best and they rule for me. It is very passionate love story. It is a today’s time love story and hence people can connect with it.”

Watch Pranali Rathod's stunning looks here:

So, tell us which generation is your favourite?