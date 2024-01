Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The show has always been among the top five shows. The show began 15 years ago and is still being loved by the audience. Currently, the fourth generation of the show is going on. Abhira and Armaan's story is getting all the attention now. The triangle between Ruhi, Armaan and Abhira is getting interesting day by day. Apart from this triangle, we have all been interested in the story of Akshara, Abhimanyu and Abhir. We have all seen Akshara's death and it was shown that Abhimanyu and Abhir are no more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Ruhi's love for Armaan turns into an obsession; wants him to choose her over Abhira

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Fans wait for Abhir's entry

But recently, we saw the entry of Abhir in the show. It is shown that Abhir is still alive and we will soon get to see who is Abhir. Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Suraj Sonik entered the show as a fake Abhir. However, it was shown that the fake Abhir entered the Goenka house and has been speaking to the real Abhir who sent him there.

It was being reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat will be playing the role of Abhir in the show. However, nothing has been cleared yet. Now, BollywoodLife spoke to Suraj Sonik and asked who is Abhir. We asked him if Raj Anadkat is playing the role.

Suraj Sonik reveals if Raj Anadkat is playing Abhir?

He said, "See, I cannot disclose anything to you right now because there are a lot of twists and new stories coming up. Being a professional actor, we cannot share that until it is telecast. However, whatever doubts the audience have will be solved by the end of this month. Kafi jaldi sab episodes aa jayenge aur sabko answers mil jayenge."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Sikandar Kharbanda, Shruti Ulfat, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Rishabh Jaiswal, Manthan Setia Sidharth Vasudev and Sharon Varma.