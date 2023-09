Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most loved show on television. It is getting a lot of love from the audience ever since it began. The show is now the talk of the town. There have been reports about the show’s new story. Reports say that the show will soon take a generation leap and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod will quit the show. However, no one has reacted to the news while Rajan Shahi had said that no one is leaving. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: YRKKH star Pranali Rathod, Rajan Shahi and others seek blessings on sets; Harshad Chopda goes missing

Karishma Sawant plays the role of Aarohi in the show. She had earlier reacted to the reports of Harshad and Pranali leaving. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively she had said that they are not aware of any leap and nobody told her anything.

Karishma is a mother to a 6-year-old girl, Roohi in the show. Hera Mishra plays the role of Roohi in the show. Karishma and Hera are close off-screen as well. Hera always shares pictures and fun videos with Karishma.

Karishma on her bond with Hera aka Roohi

Karishma spoke to BollywoodLife about her off-screen bond with her on-screen daughter, Hera aka Roohi. She said, “She is natkhat and this is her speciality. She is nautanki and she is made for this role. Vo bahut acchi acting karti hai. Bahut accha perform karti hai. Be it with Abhimanyu who is her poppy or be it anyone, her scenes are very beautiful.”

“Talking about the off-screen bond, agar set pe vo kuch bhi masti kar rahi hoti hai toh sab log uski mummy ko nahi but mujhe hi dekhte hai. They all complain to be about Hera like her I am her mother. Off-screen bhi uska mai hi dhyaan rakhti hu. She is very comfortable with me. It is a very sweet bond, “she added.

Earlier, Karishma also spoke about her bond with Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. She said, “Me and Pranali are close. We don’t always talk about it but the bond is there. We both are very similar. We both are Maharashtrians and we both are Ganesh bhakts. We always plan to go for Siddhivinayak and LalBaug. This time we are planning again. We both are very grateful to Ganpati bappa for these beautiful years.”