Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has ended. It was a beautiful love story and fans are still upset about the fact that it is over. We are now seeing Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads in the show. Abhira and Armaan's story is all set to entertain us. However, it will always be difficult for fans to forget the iconic pair of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Samridhii has started her journey as Abhira and fans have loved her as much as they loved Akshara.

She has beautifully played Abhira and has impressed everyone. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Pranali Rathod also recently shot with Samridhii for a promotional video. They were in Mahabaleshwar for the shoot. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Samridhii showered praises on Pranali and also spoke about their first meeting.

Samridhii on meeting Pranali

Samridhii was asked about her interaction with Pranali and Harshad. She shared, "I never met Harshad but Pranali I had heard a lot about her. My previous show's director has worked with Pranali and he told me that she is a lovely person, she's really nice and is just like me. So, I was very excited when I came to know that she is coming on sets to visit and do a promotional shoot. I was happy I will get to meet her. "

"She was just beyond my expectation. She was so loving, so warm and so bright. She is so beautiful and nice. I wish her nothing but the best. I even told her that I hope I am able to take your legacy forward and I wish you even bigger success. It was really lovely to meet her, "she added.

Samridhii reveals she was very comfortable with Pranali

Samridhii further revealed how they instantly connected. She shared, "I believe I am a good person and I have seen now she is a lovely person so there is a chemistry instantly. There was no sort of awkwardness like we are meeting for the first time. She was very comfortable and so was I. It was just two normal girls chit chatting and having fun."

The new cast of YRKKH

Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, many new stars have entered the show. Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are a part of the new cast.