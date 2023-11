Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show recently took a generation leap and we saw the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara ending. The end of the story was definitely not great as fans wanted the story to complete. Now, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken over as the lead pair. They have been doing a good job. Fans are loving the new jodi of the show. Abhira and Armaan were a treat to watch in the first episode of the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Bhai Dooj 2023: Anupamaa-Bhavesh, Akshara-Kairav and more onscreen TV duos who are bro-sis goals

Samridhii Shukla is the female lead and she is the fourth leading lady of the longest running show on television. Rajan Shahi has always planned a grand entry for all his leading ladies. The entry is always on a boat in the middle of a river with flowers falling on the heroine.

Abhira's grand entry in YRKKH

The same happened at Samridhii aka Abhira's entry. We all were reminded of Akshara, Naira and Akshara. Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Hina Khan have a special place in our hearts. Now, Samridhii Shukla spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and revealed how she felt after watching herself on-screen with Hina, Shivangi and Pranali.

Samridhii on watching herself with Hina, Shivangi and Pranali

Samridhii said, "It was amazing and I am still having goosebumps. It feels so nice so wonderful because doing this show is such a big privilege. Look at all the actors, their lives have changed. I am a part of this show and it is such a big responsibility and I thank the production house for selecting me because it is a big call. It takes a lot of trust to give that responsibility to somebody. I will try my best and I felt very nice when I saw myself with Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Hina Khan. I was very nervous and I did not have any idea how the entry will look and whether it will be pretty or not. But I was more than happy and more than glad how it turned out. Thanks to our DOPs and cameraman, directors and everyone."

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the rest of the cast, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new story.