Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The end of their story was an emotional moment for fans. It was difficult to believe that the show will never be the same for Abhimanyu and Akshara fans. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami's story began as Abhira and Armaan now. The new story is also getting all the love from the audience but there is a section of audience who still loves Abhimanyu and Akshara. Samridhii Shukla has now opened up about how fans still love the previous jodi but even she has been receiving good response. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Samridhii is all praise for Pranali Rathod; reveals her sweet gesture from first meeting

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Samridhii Shukla said, "When the new story was starting, the audience was not happy. Nobody is happy about any kind of change which I truly understand. Mai bhi agar audience hoti mujhe bhi accha nahi lagta because I love Pranali, I love Harshad. I am shipping them big time and then they are going. But actually as audience, we don't understand that there is a lot that goes into someone going away from the show. People blame the production house and they blame a lot of different factors but the truth is always something beyond our understanding." BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Priti Amin on how she prepared for the role of Akshara played by Pranali Rathod; says 'All I could do was...'

Samridhii believes in herself and wants the audience to give time

"It is a lot of things. It could be because of stories, it could be because of anything or maybe it could just be a creative call. I was not hassled at all. Many were asking me how will you handling the trolling and many even said that they only loved Harshad and Pranali but I carry a lot of self believe in myself. I was like that is ok and I can't expect them to love me overnight as even I would also not be able to do that. So, lets give them a chance to decide. I just want the audience to give their half an hour, watch the show and then decide. I am here trying my best and I hope they fall in love. That is all I wanted, "she added. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod leaves fans emotional with 'Kuch khaas pal' from set [Watch]

Trending Now

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

Samridhii revealed how everyone praised her acting

Samridhii further revealed how the new story got good response. She shared, "I had the belief and it was true. People actually started liking the story. People told me they liked it and many comments are still coming in that they love my acting and it makes me feel so nice. I am happy about it because it is a responsibility also as acceptance is very important."

New cast of YRKKH

Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new cast.