Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara ended leaving many fans heartbroken. People were unhappy with the makers for ending the story in just two years. The incomplete story of Abhimanyu and Akshara is another reason why fans are slamming the makers. The wrath of fans went so overboard that they have decided not to watch the show anymore. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have entered the show as the leads. Apart from them, the show also stars, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda reveals Pranali Rathod almost turned bald due to an unfortunate incident on set

Fan anger has led to a drop in the TRP numbers. The new cast has not got the chance to prove themselves. The story of Abhira and Armaan began recently and they have to face trolling now itself. Shivam Khajuria who plays the role of Rohit Poddar in the show is hopeful that the story of Abhira-Armaan will pick up and boost the TRPs. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Kaveri abuses Armaan's biological mother; Abhira rebels against Poddar family

Shivam reacts to the story of Abhira and Armaan

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Shivam said, "The story is of two people who hated each other but got married and will slowly fall in love maybe. We have seen such kind of stories before but the twist what they have to bring, the actors would know best. They know how to play it differently and set standards apart. The moment I saw Abhira, she is energetic, lovely and Armaan is more of a sutle, serious guy. So, it is always good when there is difference in energies and then how they capitalise on that and how they fall in love. I think this is a good idea and the story will be fruitful for the show." Also Read - TRP Report week 48: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai throws Bigg Boss 17 out of Top 10, Anupamaa continues to struggle

Talking about the current episodes, Rohit has married Ruhi while Armaan had to marry Abhira to fulfill Akshara's last wish. He promises Akshara that he will protect Abhira always. Armaan will now take Abhira and the Poddars will be shocked to know the truth.