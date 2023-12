Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara. However, the story has now ended and we have Abhira and Armaan’s story. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are seen as the lead actors of the show. Apart from them, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also in the show. Shivam Khajuria has been getting all the love for his performance as Rohit. However, before the generation leap began there were rumours that Shivam has been approached for the lead role of Armaan. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Puri Choudhary aka Kajal believes the audience will surely connect with Abhira and Armaan

Did Shivam audition for Armaan's role?

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Shivam revealed if the rumours were true. He said, "So, actually, when I auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the story wasn’t this what is shown. It wasn’t like Armaan’s role or Rohit’s role. So before it was this guy who is 23-24 years old and the story was quite different. So ya I had auditioned for that and I got a call. I did the looks test and all. After some point, the story got changed. Then, Rajan sir felt that I would be more suitable for the younger brother’s role and he was right with that. I look younger on-screen. I look charming and youthful. So, things got changed and they offered me this part. I am happy with Rohit. He is a happy-go-lucky guy." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla reacts to the new cast getting hate; says 'We do feel bad'

"Rohit is very different. His energy level is different from others and that is what an actor needs. But if you ask me, I am not like Rohit. I am not over-enthusiastic like him. I am a calm and composed person, "he added. He further spoke about his favourite generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have bashed the makers for giving a sad end to Abhimanyu and Akshara. They slammed the makers for ending the story soon. However, Shivam has loved the story of Abhimanyu, Akshara. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 winners: Harshad Chopda, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditi Dev Sharma bag the top honours

Trending Now

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

Shivam reveals he loved Harshad, Pranali's jodi in YRKKH

Shivam shared, "To be honest, I have seen the first generation and the second, third generation I have seen mostly on Youtube, Instagram. One thing I liked about the show is that the character selection is very good. They pick good characters and have an essemble cast. Everyone has an important part to play in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I have followed generation one. Personally speaking about the jodi, then Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's jodi was very good. I like how they played with the story. "