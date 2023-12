Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's story ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The new story begins with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. The new story starts with Abhira living with her mother, Akshara in Mussoorie. They run a resort there. Armaan and the Poddars reach Mussoorie in the same resort. Ruhi is also there for a vacation with the Goenkas. Armaan and Ruhi fall in love while Armaan's mother also likes Ruhi for him. Abhira and Armaan start as enemies but Akshara turns out to be Armaan's professor. Armaan and Ruhi later meet in Udaipur and confess their feelings. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant reacts to liking social media post trolling Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod

However, dadisa asks Armaan's mother, Vidya to ask for Ruhi's hand in marriage for Rohit. Rohit also falls in love with Ruhi. Ruhi waits for Armaan for their date but he has to go to Mussoorie to fight a case for MLA Jagjit's son Yuvraj who has been harrassing Abhira. Armaan is not aware of Yuvraj being a bad guy and hence he agrees to fight the case. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Abhira, Armaan to marry in a hospital ward to fulfill Akshu's last wish; will Yuvraj let it happen?

Ruhi gets married to Rohit

Yuvraj reaches there but his phone breaks and hence he is not able to contact Ruhi. Ruhi misunderstands Armaan and agrees to marry Rohit. Armaan gets to know Yuvraj's truth and hence helps out Abhira and Akshara. However, later he shatters knowing about Ruhi's marriage to his younger brother Rohit. Currently, we saw Ruhi marrying Rohit while Armaan has to marry Abhira because of Akshara's last wish. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: History repeats, Ruhi turns negative just like her mother Aarohi; creates problem in Abhira's life

Shivam on chemistry with Pratiksha Honmukhe

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shivam Khajuria plays the role of Rohit Poddar. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Shivam opened up about his chemistry with Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi. He said, "My off-screen chemistry with Pratiksha is very good. We met on the mock shoot. She did the mock shoot with me only. She has started new and I think this is her first serial. She is a very nice girl. She is very serious about what she wants to do and that is what I liked about her. Also, I think it grows with time. Now, it is just like ek tarfa pyaar is happening. Ek tarfa pyaar ki takad hi kuch aur hoti hai."

"With time, we both will fall in love hopefully. The chemistry will also grow more and more. So on-screen for now it is only from Rohit's side but off-screen she is a very nice girl. We have lunch together. She is a Marathi girl and I am a Punjabi guy. Our languages are different aur banter chalta hi rehta hai, "he added.

New cast of YRKKH

Apart from Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new cast