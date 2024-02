Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The story of Abhira and Armaan is now getting all the attention. But many of the fans have trolled the show makers for having a similar storyline as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The triangle of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi reminds them of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh were a part of the first generation in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Later, we also saw the similarities between Abhira-Armaan's marriage and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's second generation story. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora play the lead role now in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan brings together Abhira, Ruhi; Will he be able to solve the differences between them?

Ishaan and Savi's marriage also happened the similar way. Suraj Sonik was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He played the role of fake Abhir in the show. He was also a part of the first generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Now, Suraj has reacted to the similar stories of the show.

Suraj Sonik reacts to the similar stories of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Suraj said, "See I am an actor and I don't really compare something to this extent in my real life also. Mai dusro ke kaam mein aise koi comment nahi karna chahiye. Baki, audience best judge hoti hai. That's it."

Suraj Sonik is seen as the fake Abhir and he keeps talking to someone on phone and acts that way in front of the Goenkas. It seems he is speaking to the real Abhir. It was earlier been shown that Abhir has died along with Abhimanyu.

It was also being reportedly that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is entering the show as Abhir. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia.