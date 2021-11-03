Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Viz who played the role of Mohit has tied the knot with Sakshi Kohli. The couple tied the knot on October 31. Ayush's sister Ariah Agarwal shared pictures and videos from his wedding. Ayush and Sakshi wore pastel shade wedding outfits and looked perfect together. Ayush opted for a white sherwani, the bride looked resplendent in a pink and gold lehenga. Ayush's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra attended the wedding. Shiny Dixit was also a part of Ayush's wedding. Hina Khan commented on Ariah's post and congratulated Ayush and Sakshi.

She wrote, "Many many congratulations. God bless,” while her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal replied, “Mubaarkaan”.Take a look at the pictures shared by Ariah.

Ayush rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He played Naitik's sister, Nandini's husband in the show. He later left the showApart from being an actor, Ayush Viz is also into production and has worked with Remo Dsouza on films like Street Dancer and Race 3. Sakshi, on the other hand, doesn’t belong to the entertainment industry. As per reports, she is a counsellor by profession. It was on January 31 when Ayush had dropped two pictures on his IG handle to announce his engagement with his then-girlfriend, Sakshi Kohli. They had paired up a set of customised T-shirts. On Ayush's T-shirt, we could read ''Under New Management''. Whereas, on Sakshi's T-shirt, we could read, ''I am the new management.''

Congratulations Ayush and Sakshi!