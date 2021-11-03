Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ayush Viz ties the knot with Sakshi Kohli; Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra send congratulatory messages

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ayush Viz got married to his lady love Sakshi Kohli. His Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra congratulated him.