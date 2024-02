Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed many leaps. The show has seen many generations. Recently, the show witnessed a massive leap and stars like Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and more marked their exit. Karishma Sawant who played the role of Aarohi in the show also quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character ended before the show saw a leap. Aarohi was Akshara's sister and was madly in love with Abhimanyu. She played a negative character in the show. Now what's next for Karishma Sawant?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Has Karishma Sawant signed a new project post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

In a recent interview with Times Now/Telly Talk, Karishma Sawant has spilled the beans. The actress revealed that as of now she hasn't signed any other project. She seems to be enjoying her break time as even on social media, the actress has shared some recent pictures from her beach side vacation. The actress also shared some super sizzling pictures in bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Sawant (@karishmasawant)

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it's Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami who have taken the story forward. Samridhii plays the role of Abhira. She is Akshara and Abhimanyu's daughter. It was Akshara's dying wish that Abhira gets married to Armaan played by Shehzada. Yuvraj wanted to forcefully marry Akshara and to save her from him, Akshara got her married to Armaan. Akshara was Armaan's teacher and as a obedient student, he agreed to it. Now Abhira and Armaan are staying under one roof but not as husband and wife. Like Aarohi, there's an antagonist in Abhira and Armaan's love story. We are talking about Ruhi. She likes Armaan even though she is married to his brother Rohit.

Check out a video on TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the lead. Post leap, the show was taken over by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. After the two, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda became the lead on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now it is the fourth generation, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla's characters who are taking the story forward.