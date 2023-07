Actress Pooja Joshi Arora has been an important part of Rajan Shahi 's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress played the role of Akshara's (played by Hina Khan) best friend Varsha Singhania in the show. She has been loved for her performances in both the shows. The actress is married to Manish Arora since 2015. They welcomed their first child in 2017. The actress took to Instagram to share a good news. Pooja and Manish are expecting their second child. Pooja shared an adorable video on Instagram. Also Read - Mohit Malik shares his excitement about Rajan Shahi's new show Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si: It's incredibly interesting [Exclusive]

In the video, we can see Pooja's daughter posing with a card that says, 'Going to become big Dida soon'. We also see Pooja flaunting her baby bump and posing with her husband. As soon as she shared the video, all her co-stars from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke congratulated her. Kaveri Priyam who played Pooja's on-screen daughter on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke wrote, 'Howww cuteee. Congratulations'. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir's behaviour changes totally; will this affect Akshara's bond with her son forever?

Lata Saberwal who played Pooja's mother-in-law also dropped red hearts on the post. Nidhi Uttam, Sonia Kaur, Akshaya Naik, Swati Chitnis, Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte and other TV stars also commented on the post. Also Read - TRP Week 28: Anupamaa reigns on top, Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon's Barsaatein off to a smashing start [View List]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ????? ????? (@poojajoshiarorareal)

Pooja talks about pregnancy

Pooja Joshi also spoke to BollywoodLife about her second pregnancy. She shared, 'My daughter, Ridhima is now five and a half year old and it's been a long time we really wanted a second child. Ridhima was more curious and she wanted it. She told that she wants a sibling. So this journey started and now it's my ninth month so any time the baby can arrive. Till now, the pregnancy is going on smoothly by God's grace.'

She further revealed that they decided to have the baby because her daughter insisted. She said, 'My husband was very happy and Ridhima used to see her friends with her siblings so she always wanted one. She is a caring girl so she always said that I want a sibling and I want a girl. We thought that we should not plan another baby but because of Ridhima's insistence we decided to have another baby. '

Sweet surprise

Pooja also spoke about a miraculous thing that happened. She revealed, 'This time a miraculous thing happened. Before conceiving I was telling my husband that if we cannot have a baby naturally then we will ask the doctor. But suddenly he said, 'Jo hai tumhare andar uska kya karogi. Pehle check toh karlo.' And you won't believe the next day I found out that I was actually pregnant. We were both surprised. A day before he touched my stomach and felt something was different. I was also feeling something different in my body but I was so surprised that he had said it already. We were happy that all this happened naturally. Usually the mothers yet this feeling of having a baby inside but here it was the father. Everyone was very happy in the family.'