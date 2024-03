Pranali Rathod is now a household name. The young diva earned enormous fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before the show took a leap, she played the role of Akshara. Harshad Chopda played the role of Abhimanyu and their chemistry was crackling on screen. Their fans had coined a name AbhiRa for the two. Their characters came to an end as the show took a leap and now Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are the new leads. However, fans still miss Pranali Rathod on-screen. In a recent interview, the young actress spoke about skincare routine and more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hina Khan thanks Harshad Chopda for praising her Akshara; says 'It indeed takes a real man...'

Pranali Rathod's skincare mishap

In an interview with India Forums, Pranali Rathod recalled a skincare mishap that she faced when she was in the 1-th-grade. The actress revealed that she bought a face mask after seeing an advertisement as she wanted to look her best for her farewell. However, face mask ended up giving her skin burn the next day. Her face got covered with rashes and acne. She was also asked to share a home remedy that she actually swears by. She said that she uses a paste of turmeric and sandalwood. Quite easy to follow.

On the work front, Pranali Rathod reportedly hasn't signed any TV project yet. But there are reports suggesting that she is going to mark her OTT debut soon. As per a social media post by Telly Creates, she is going to make her OTT debut in the upcoming project. However, the actress hasn't shared any official confirmation on the same.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's storyline, Shehzada aka Armaan and Samridhii aka Abhira are married. It was Akshara's dying wish that they tie the knot so that Abhira is safe. The two characters have decided to stay married for a year and then part ways. However, slowly and steadily, feelings are developing and they seem to be falling for each other. However, there is Ruhi who is in love with Armaan. They are ex-flames. She is trying her best to win over Armaan again and get close to him. But he now is concerned and cares for Abhira.