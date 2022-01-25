Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a TRP of 3. This is the highest for the show after it introduced the new love story of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Dr. Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). Now, everyone is awaiting the marriage track of the leads. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a number of twists and turns. Firstly, we will see that Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) secrets will be revealed before the Goenka family by Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). Then, we will have the whole drama where Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will protest against the marriage of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy confirms wedding, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana spark off wedding rumours and more

But fans can expect a dreamy wedding. Rajan Shahi is known for his spectacular weddings on Indian TV. A source close to the channel told us, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a big-budget show and the makers will spare no expense. The wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu will be a destination wedding. Yes, the channel wants an outdoor location. Three destinations are being thought of by the channel and makers. It will either be the Pink City of Jaipur or an exotic place in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. They are also exploring the concept of shooting the wedding in Kerala, in the beautiful backwaters. Now, isn't this super exciting?

BollywoodLife will get you more details as we get closer to the wedding track. There is still a lot of time for it. The channel and production house is figuring out logistical details of shooting outside in this pandemic. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the highest running shows of the channel. Harshad Chopda is doing his first project with Rajan Shahi with this show.