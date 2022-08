Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is soon going to witness a MAJOR twist in the show. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara are going to part ways. AbhiRa as they are most fondly called will now be separated from each other. Yes, you read that right. It's indeed a sad moment for all the AbhiRa shippers. And hence, they are bidding a tearful adieu to the most loved couple and are gearing up for AbhiRa 2.0, Abhimanyu 2.0 and Akshara 2.0. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Imlie's Arylie and more TV Jodis who have a SIZZLING hot chemistry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans appreciate Akshara

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw the pre-leap twist wherein Dr Kunal Khera aka Mrunal Jain put forth the condition for Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's operation in front of Akshara. Pranali Rathod beautifully portrayed the emotions of angst, pain and love in the episode. Fans are praising the gorgeous beauty. For the unversed, Akshara will be asked to give her life to Maaya, Kunal's sister who has lost her voice. Kunal says she will have to hide it from everyone and leave as soon as Abhi's surgery is done. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans angry with Pranali Rathod aka Akshara for 'not trusting' Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu [View Tweets]

Appreciation tweet for pranali

u owned today's epi d wy u hv been flwless thruout dis week ws commendable.She is becoming pro nw! Hr voice modulation her eyes hr veins her looks evrythng she portrays with utmost grace n perfection???❤️

U r a star#yrkkh #AbhiRa #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/Y4wwrhmDlB — abhirayrkkh?? (@abhirayrkkh) August 24, 2022

What can I say about this cutie, She totally nailed the performance.#PranaliRathod is giving life to Akshara.

Talking abt #HarshadChopda, No need dialogues for him as he aced with his expressions.

Mrunal is fantastic actor & tdy he proved it again.#yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali pic.twitter.com/MZ8zQ5uLax — Jam(sacrifice era till Abhira reunion)? (@AfreenJamilaa) August 24, 2022

PRANALI RATHOD

a true example of quotation

"When actors act "

Her expressions her body language her voice modulation her dialogue delivery her acting skills were all perfect

Even words are less to describe her #yrkkh #abhira #aksharabirla #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/rKr1bx4H66 — somya( 25 August?) (@PRANALIIXRATHOD) August 24, 2022

Fans bid a tearful adieu to AbhiRa

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod won a lot of hearts in just a short span of time. And their popularity went on to increase with each episode. Today, AbhiRa make for one of the most loved TV jodis with the hottest chemistry. In fact, it had been just a couple of weeks months since AbhiRa's wedding. And this separation is as painful for their fans as it is for Abhimanyu and Akshara. Check out their tweets here:

She kiss his forehead, Kiss his hand!!

Sing for him to soothing his soul!!

Pour all her love ,care ,presence into him for the next one year?? They hugged e/o for the last time?#yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla #AksharaBirla pic.twitter.com/SPk0oylqAD — Amaya? (@your_soulispure) August 24, 2022

It's their last before separation

What else can be heart breaking ???

They will start their journey in a new way now ...

Can't wait to witness it....#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/xGWetBNyuZ — ❄️Shwetha (@Abhirastan_) August 24, 2022

Tmrw will be the last day to witness our #AbhiRa together pata nahi kab hum phirse unhe saath mein dekh payenge.

Just one request to all, don't blame/bash our Abhi/Akshu.

Just go with the flow & don't make hard for new fans to understand.

Hype your favs & enjoy the show.#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/j4wiLAOFf1 — Jam(sacrifice era till Abhira reunion)? (@AfreenJamilaa) August 23, 2022

Nah she doesn’t deserve the pain she is about to get #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/2QMFNlu9gY — POV girl (call me when Abhira are happy again) (@abhiraluvr) August 24, 2022

missing craving abhira moment ??#Abhira — diksha (@Dikshaa_26) August 24, 2022

Akshara is Abhimanyu anchor

She is his Calm I can't even imagine The pain he will go through knowing Akshara not being around

Abhimanyu entire self will be shaken

???????#Abhira #yrkkh #HarshadChopda https://t.co/IFI9bx052Y — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) August 24, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gear up for AbhiRa 2.0

From tomorrow, we will get to see 2.0 versions of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Abhimanyu will turn into a party animal and a traveller. Akshara, on the other hand, will live like a ghost under Maaya's shadow and sing for her.