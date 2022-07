Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most watched TV shows in the country starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the lead roles. Harshad plays Abhimanyu Birla to Pranali's Akshara while Karishma plays Akshara's sister Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The third generation of the show was introduced about nine months ago and fans are celebrating the show. Especially AbhiRa fans who adore Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod to bits. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: AbhiRa get romantic in a dance scene right out of a fairytale; but is it for real or a dream sequence? Wonder fans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa

AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara have been practically not very aware about each other. However, they were much head-over-heels in love. Abhi and Akshara have had a very topsy-turvy journey. Eventually, they got married. However, AbhiRa are yet to understand each other fully. And that's what this journey is all about. Harshad Chopda had rightly described the current generation story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in an interview. He had shared that while the first generation was about arranged marriage and then love happened, the second generation was about courtship and then marriage, and the third generation is about falling in love, getting married and then understanding each other through the marriage journey. AbhiRa is currently one of the biggest in entertainment news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda, Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and more fit TV stars in their 30s-40s who can give young actors a run for their money

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans celebs '9 months of AbhiRa'

AbhiRa has become one of the biggest fandoms online, thanks to the sizzling and adorable chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and off-screen as well. Netizens or rather AbhiRa admirers have been trending '9 MONTHS OF ABHIRA' on Twitter. They have been sharing clips and pictures of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara, celebrating the favourite Jodis milestone achievement. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa, Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV actresses who charge a BOMB for their shows

Their selfless love for eachother???? definitely the only Aashiqui couple of ITV????

Dear pls keep using the tagline ???

9 MONTHS OF ABHIRA #abhira #yrkkh #harshali #harshadchopda #pranalirathod https://t.co/S86vCmU6eL — Viola Grt (@GrtViola) July 28, 2022

Oyeee hoyeeee ?????my mind is being touristy right now???walking down the memory lane ?????stream it fellas?????

Pls keep using the tagline dear?

9 MONTHS OF ABHIRA #abhira #yrkkh #harshali #harshadchopda #pranalirathod https://t.co/y2csPXIQCH — Viola Grt (@GrtViola) July 28, 2022

????the most prized possession of ours ???? abhira itself is an emotion ?????

PS pls Keep using the tagline dear ?????

9 MONTHS OF ABHIRA #abhira #yrkkh #harshali #harshadchopda #pranalirathod https://t.co/97vMqyNhaf — Viola Grt (@GrtViola) July 28, 2022

this rain sequence will always remain superior ??? 9 MONTHS OF ABHIRA

[#yrkkh #abhira ] pic.twitter.com/RTOc1ignmN — ~k (@itsmepheww) July 27, 2022

Be it real or reel...I love nd adore their bond smmmmm...Stay the same you two ?? 9 MONTHS OF ABHIRA#abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/SiGHgJUmpK — ~aditi~ (@raanjhanaax) July 27, 2022

the way they did it together i’m so. i’m so in love with them. From the day this series was announced, they are facing harsh criticism from all sides specially harshad. Im happy they are getting all the love and hype they deserve. 9 MONTHS OF ABHIRA#AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/SzaoD2vMLg — ?️̶ˢ̶̶ᵒ̶̶ᶻ̶∞ (@Havsoz_) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ongoing track, Abhimanyu suffers from nerve damage after a nasty accident. Akshara, who wanted to pursue a playback singing career wants to put it on hold for Abhi and help him in recovery. Abhimanyu is staunchly against of Akshara putting her dreams on hold.