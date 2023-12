Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one show that has seen a resurgence of sorts. While many people had initially dismissed Shehzada Dhami and Samriddhi Shukla, the show has indeed seen a surge in the TRP ratings. However, there is one issue on Indian TV which everyone complains of. If one successful show has a pregnancy track, then we see such an angles in five to six shows. Now, fans are saying that the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a lot similar to what people saw in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Kanchi Singh reacts to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's slap incident; says 'I wish Sushant Singh Rajput was there'

Take a look at this promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

There is a huge difference in both the promo.

And it's clearly visible here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans give their view

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans had been upset with the new cast. The old pair of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod was a rage on social media. As of now, people have mixed feelings about Armaan and AbhiRa. As we know, Ruhi is now obsessed with Armaan though she is married to Rohit. The Poddar family has been rather obnoxious with their attitude towards Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria's unseen audition tape goes viral, proves he's here to stay