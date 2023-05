Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming story: Akshara and Abhimanyu are fighting a legal battle over Abhir's custody. Abhinav, on the other hand, has his own struggles and insecurities to deal with. Elsewhere, even Aarohi is dealing with Ruhi's insecurities. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently, we saw Abhimanyu gifting Abhir, shoes worth Rs 9.5K and it has created a huge uproar between Akshara and Abhimanyu and also their fandom, AbhiRa fandom. Moreover, Akshara schooling Abhimanyu over the same has also not gone down well with the fans. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th May upcoming twist: Abhinav and Akshara go all out to strengthen their financial position; will Abhimanyu accept defeat?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav hands Rs 9.5K to Akshara, latter schools Abhimanyu

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) coming to the Birla House. She meets Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and gives him a lecture about his splurging on their kid which they have to face back home in Goenka Mansion. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that Abhir has been raised in a middle-class household and he knows to adjust but if Abhimanyu continues to splurge on Abhir like that it will affect Abhir's psyche and also Akshara-Abhinav. On the other hand, we see Abhinav handing out Rs 9.5k to Akshara claiming that now, he can buy expensive shoes for Abhir as well.

Fans reaction to the ongoing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drama

Fans are bored with the drama. Those watching the show online have slammed the makers for the same. Some feel the Rs 9.5K shoe drama was just to make Abhinav (Jay Soni) Mahaan and Bechara. They have also lashed out at Akshara for lecturing Abhimanyu. The videos and pics are going viral and have made headlines in entertainment news. Check out the tweets here:

I cant believe at peak IPL time and a prime time show gave 3 episodes on 9,500 rs. shoes just to glorify chomu?? What a high level creativity?#abhira #yrkkh #Harshali pic.twitter.com/APM06dfZSL — Abhiralicious (@Vidhi_karia_) May 15, 2023

This blaming, manipulating face of ?! Asking Ak to silently handle the matter warna apni achhayi ka rona rone lag jaaunga! Akshu is so done & cannot handle his 'apne munh miyan mitthu' anymore isliye she's talking to the sensible one between the two- her son, Abhir! ?? #Abhira — MissInsanity (@MissInsanity21) May 15, 2023

Nav jii ke struggles dekhte dekhte bore ho gaye

Missing Abhimanyu birla in scrubs missing birla hospital

Missing Rohan Abhi scenes ? woh kab milega#yrkkh #abhira — jassi (@_Abhira_fan) May 15, 2023

DKP aur @zamahabib ka hisab se

Salary of the day at Rs - 9.500..monthly income is Rs- 285,000... That too is a rental car... joke offf the epi ??#yrkkh #AbhiRa @StarPlus @KalraRomesh #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/ssXjLuajaw — Only Harshali ?? (@PapiaPal15) May 15, 2023

Makers do one thing...ask abhi to say sorry to the walls also...such a great person akshu is...asking abhi and abhir to adjust for nav...???..aisi patni woh abhi k liye kabhi nahi bani thi...that time also she use to ask abhi only to adjust ??#yrkkh #abhira — Lakshmi Menon (@lakshmi0590) May 15, 2023

Him just agreeing whtevr she said; bt still answered the "RIGHT" in vry subtle way. Yeah~ for the millionth time I'm saying "u/s loss, pain & suffer of #AbhimanyuBirla isn't the piece of cake for evryone".. ek toh mard uper se red flag, kse smjh aayega~ isn't it?#AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/drhZavZIQl — Galaxy (@stella_9719) May 15, 2023

Bhai nav ji ke struggle ka bhi point pata nahi chal raha

Reh woh sasuraal mein hi raha hai comfort mein jee raha phir bhi help se dikkat aur jab udaipur operation ke liye aaye hai toh yahan kaam kyun dhundna

Khud toh aaram farma raha sath mein amma aur behen bhi #Yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/UNSDR2pRoa — jassi (@_Abhira_fan) May 15, 2023

Akshu is also a singer na?

Woh gaana game aache paise kama sakti hai.. lekin nahi makers ke pass na dimag jaisa kuch nahi hai.#yrkkh #abhira — abhira? (@__abhira__) May 15, 2023

Wasnt Abhinav always a hardworking driver? It’s as if he came from a rich family & suddenly has started working to earn a living!

Also can’t AK get a job as a music therapist again to earn money? Cos clearly Abhir is fit and fine & doesn’t need looking after..??‍♀️#abhira #yrkkh — Priyanka ❤️ (@pirii_pirii) May 15, 2023

For your kind information 90% medical aspirants who clears NEET exam in india belongs to middle class family..

Can provide you proofs too. To become a doctor one needs hard work, dedication and persistence not costly gifts & lavish lifestyle. #Yrkkh #Abhira https://t.co/XKdXVZpJIG — Mini ? (@jaimini_thakor) May 15, 2023

Writers Ak ko nav ke liye stand leta hua dikha sakte hai lekin

Usse apne bete ke liye work karta hua nahi dikha sakte? I mean she is educated qualified

Nav ka toh beta bhi nahi toh uske mehnat par rona ka kya matlab banta hai bhai ? ak abhir tumhara beta hai #abhira #Yrkkh — jassi (@_Abhira_fan) May 15, 2023

It’s just your thought process that sucks. YES ABHI IS HIS FATHER AND HE CAN SHOWER HIM WITH ALL THE PRECIOUS STUFF. AK is wrong in questioning Abhi. But you’re degrading the doctors by your tweet who’ve worked hard to reach there despite belonging to Middle class #Yrkkh #Abhira — Mini ? (@jaimini_thakor) May 15, 2023

#yrkkh Looks like it came true! They absolutely destroyed #Abhira also brought in Nav as if Aarohi wasn’t enough! https://t.co/NBi3bainbr — S (@itvtalkies) May 15, 2023

Dr Abhimanyu Birla Is So Done With Mrs Sharma Ki Bakwas!! Like Literally! This Man And His expression says all! That How Much He Done With Mrs Sharma ki “ BEMATALAB KI BAKWAS ” everyday wahi bakwas kar ke thak thi nahi Mrs Sharma??‍♀️ #AbhiRa #Yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #HarshadChodpa pic.twitter.com/0nxzDAXQru — • ?? • (@dhruvi022) May 15, 2023

101 ways of gaining sympathy? Navji start's his day with my to bhoola hunji Meko sympathy chahiyeji Mai 2rs attitude dikhaunga ji goenkas pr mai, muskan,nelama free loading karengeji Mai roungaji Sb mere gage peche ghumo ji Bla bla Blu Blu#yrkkh #AbhiRa ♾️ https://t.co/UpgLSnxAOS — Amicable765 (@amicable765) May 15, 2023

Ye chomu kasauli ke pahado par jaha Itna dangerous terrain hota hai vaha toh gadi chala leta tha yaha udaipur m jaha plain surface hai vaha ise aisa ho rha h ki pahad todkar aaya ho✅??? #abhira #yrkkh — khushi (@SaiKhushiCreat1) May 15, 2023

In traditional Indian/western culture Sons inlaw hesitate 2stay at their sasural. Am I right?I know my dad used to

But he did luv+respect my nani like his own maa He nvr did OTT drama to win her affection It was organic so he ws nani's fav

So wat exactly is #YRKKH showing#AbhiRa — Esther DS (@everstylish_7) May 15, 2023

Exactly ? And he is driving from 6 years ?. It's not his first day to drive. Nautanki=Navji ?#Yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/XjAf486uTF — Amicable765 (@amicable765) May 15, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming big twist

In the upcoming episode of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara getting a call from her lawyer, on the other hand, even Abhimanyu is seen talking to his lawyer. AbhiRa's lawyers suggest they attack each other personally. While Abhimanyu downright refuses to play the financial condition differences card, Akshara, on the other hand, seems speechless upon the suggestion of the lawyer. As per the latest buzz online, Akshara might decide to use Abhimanyu's anger issues to tip the scales in her favour.

Will Akshara really go against Abhimanyu for Abhir's sake? Will Abhimanyu give into the lawyer's demands for the case battle? More twists and turns are in store for all Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans.