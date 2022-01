Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are loving the jodi of Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). The two actors have showed a great chemistry on the show. #AbhiRa already has a huge fan following. Now, news has come that Dr. Abhimanyu and Akshara will elope and get married. His wedding has been fixed with Aarohi. Buzz is that the elopement of Abhimanyu and Akshara will leave her sister devastated. Fans are thrilled with the news. People are imagining a dream sequence where she runs away with him on his bike. They are discussing how Dr Abhimanyu assured her of his love time and again saying that he just wanted a signal from her. Also Read - Ormax Media Power rating: TMKOC beats Anupamaa; Imlie makes a smashing comeback on the list of most-liked TV show

Fans of Rajan Shahi shows are used to gala weddings. We have seen how weddings on his shows last for a month or so. From dreamy sangeet sequences to drama around characters, it is too much fun. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions on the same...

Tbh....I can already imagine Abhi ready with his bike to elope with Akshara. Lekin bachchi bhagegi kya? mujhe yakeen nahi ho raha?!!#AbhiRa #yrkkh — ek kudi.... (@creationz999) January 13, 2022

Isliye saare ke saare rituals akshu ke saath ho rahe the...people were like bride swap hoga..makers ne alag hi twist le aaya...so elope marriage it is go #AbhiRa go !!!!!! But kyun Diya spoiler yaar nobody was expecting this aur fun aata #yrkkh — Saloni (@Saloni2806) January 13, 2022

so yes #abhira has nothing unless running away&their unconcious agreed on it already ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/pJWjNWre5i — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) January 13, 2022

Yaar sachi wale news hai kya???,woh aab bhagegi zaruri #abhira #yrkkh ,indiaforum se aye kya news yeh???? https://t.co/sFcLuQIG9L — Sofia Fatima (@Rabilovesadiza) January 13, 2022

On the show, the wedding of Abhimanyu and Aarohi is going to gain centrestage. Some fans are also discussing how they were excited about the eloped marriage of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The jodi of #AbhiRa from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting immense love and we cannot get enough of the chemistry.