Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a huge surge in the ratings. The show saw ratings of 2.4 last week, which has made fans of fourth gen couple immensely happy. Now, the makers will bring in Abhir. So far, fans knew that Abhir had died along with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) in the car accident. Fans are super kicked to see his entry as the brother of Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla). The actress is winning hearts with her performance. On the show, we can see that Abhira gets permission to go to college and become a lawyer. She gets blessings from Vidya for the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Ruhi to make evil plans to keep Abhira away from Armaan?

Charu angle gets mixed reactions

On the show, even Charu wanted to become a lawyer but the family did not agree on it. Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla) fought for herself and is now going to college. Fans are debating how it Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) has not nothing great by taking a stand for his sister. Take a look at some of the reactions here... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhira asks Ruhi to be Armaan's wife; is this the end for AbhiMaan?

Exactly. Abhira was given freedom, she is courageous. She is bold all because her mom raised her so. Charu OTH has abusive father, regressive dadi, mother a victim of domestic violence. How does she speak up and ppl think Arman is weak when he had everything #Yrkkh — Narniya (@Narniya141) January 15, 2024

#yrkkh we wanted armaan to fight bc he promised her dying mother he would. Bc abhiras only condition for marrying was education. He can't insist abhira stay in the house but not fulfil the promise. Abhira ended up fulfilling that promise herself tho https://t.co/DmG88yroXM — rxxd (@9192939495kiaa) January 15, 2024

Can't believe people here need some basic common sense to understand two different situation Charu situation and upbringing is not bold and fierce like abhira upbringing. #yrkkh — yeh dil e naadan (@yehdilenaadan45) January 15, 2024

When u r a woman in Poddar household your disabilities is manifold. I can’t believe people think ml having one sob story is excused for not standing up for basic things. Abhira told Arman yesterday if u were denied education or job u would react badly than me #Yrkkh — Narniya (@Narniya141) January 15, 2024

In the mean time, there is a continuous spat with fans of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The fourth gen has brought in more TRPs. Fans know want Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) to be more appreciated on the show.