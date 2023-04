The Television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through major twists and turns. It has become one of the most favourite shows of viewers with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda being the most loved on-screen jodi. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla while Pranali plays the role of Akshara. Now, there is an entry on Jay Soni who plays the role of Abhinav. Akshara and Abhinav are a couple now while Abhimanyu is all alone. But the twist is that Abhimanyu has got to know that Abhir is his son. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu to know the truth, will cut off all ties for Abhir

Abhimanyu is now aware that Abhir is his and Akshara's son and he wants to be close to him. He has been away from his little one for six years. It is Abhir's birthday and Abhimanyu wants to celebrate in his own style. He gets him a lot of gifts and also wraps them by himself. It is a very emotional moment as he talks to Mahadev about how he did not get to celebrate Abhir's birthday for the past six years. He also pens an emotional note calling Abhir 'My Junior' and signing off as 'Papa'.

All the Abhimanyu followers got emotional over this scene. Many are saying that Abhimanyu is just headed for another heartbreak with his as Akshara will not let him get close to Abhir. On the other hand, Akshara has sort of become a villain as she did not invite Abhimanyu for Abhir's surprise birthday party. AbhiRa fans called her 'vengeful' and mentioned that they do not know who is this new Akshara. aka Abhinav meanwhile has transferred his house on Akshara's name. It is a move to provide a sense of security to Akshara as she always wanted to have a home and celebrate Abhir's birthday in her own house.

No pls here my heart broke my Abhi into 1000s of pieces?? He couldn't able to witness his son's childhood n b'days coz destiny became so harsh wid him ?? Hearing " Betu from him gives immense happiness n sukoon?#AbhimanyuBirla luv his junior so mch??#yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/13wCwJdANP — Mayra (Manyubhir ftw ????) (@Mayra010321) April 27, 2023

Who is this girl? She isn't Akshara we fell in love with..

She is vengeful.. doesn't even hav an ounce of guilt in wat she is doing..

After listening 2 Abhi pleading to be a part of his son life she doesn't even invite him to his ? party nor considers him in Abhir life

.#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/WeSy4b9Abo — Mansi (@mansi_v2701) April 27, 2023

this akshara is so insensitive pls. even after seeing the way abhimanyu missed out 6 yrs of abhirs life she doesn't even had a thought of telling him about abhirs bday rather she's planning how to celebrate his bday next year in kasauli. SUCH A DISGRACE. #yrkkh — aditi ✿❥|| (@raanjhanaax) April 27, 2023

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu taking Abhir to a part to celebrate his birthdy without informing Abhinav. They will then have a confrontation.