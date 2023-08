Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. It is the longest running show on television and even today holds a place amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The show is currently focused on Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story. Recently, Jay Soni aka Abhinav left the show. The death scene of Abhinav brought tears to eyes. It was very emotional to see him leave the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir struggles to get over Abhinav's death, will Ahimanyu pull him out of this pain?

Akshara and Abhinav’s story got all the love but #AbhiRa fans missed watching Abhimanyu with Akshara. As the producer of the show said, Abhinav’s exit had to happen to unite Abhimanyu and Akshara. Abhimanyu was blamed for Abhinav’s death as Manish had himself seen Abhimanyu standing while Abhinav fell off. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir is in trauma, will Akshara and Abhimanyu be able to help him?

Akshara and the Goenkas decided to punish Abhimanyu for his deeds. They put him in jail and filed an attempt to murder case. However, Akshara soon gets to know the truth that Abhimanyu is innocent, and he was trying to help Abhinav. She immediately decides not to let Abhimanyu suffer for what he has not done. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more Top 12 Hindi TV shows with steamy scenes

Trending Now

She turns his defence lawyer and goes against the Goenkas. She takes a stand for Abhimanyu in the court and the scenes have come out beautifully. The bond between Abhimanyu and Akshara is once again taking the center stage and fans are loving it.

Fans appreciate Harshad and Pranali

The courtroom scenes have been amazingly done by Harshad and Pranali. People have loved the scene where Akshara is having panic attacks but she controls herself while Abhimanyu can feel her and wishes to help but they have to be in limits.

The emotions have been portrayed really well by the actors. Abhimanyu realizes how he had treated Akshara in the past but she instead handled this situation well and Harshad Chopda has proved his acting skills in this scene.

#AbhiRa have been trending on social media since a long time. Fans have appreciated their performance and said that no one other than them could have done this scene well.

One of the users wrote, “The Care,The Concern,The Pain, The Tears, The restlessness ! Who can potray it betr than thm Just Harshalicious.”

Another user wrote, "Now if i see tweets saying “he isn't guilty for white day”, “he hasn't realised his mistakes yet”, “he didn't say sorry to her” Not only did he say sorry he even mentioned how he wronged her that day & how she's always been a bigger person than him!!#AbhiRa #Yrkkh"

Now if i see tweets saying “he isn't guilty for white day”, “he hasn't realised his mistakes yet”, “he didn't say sorry to her”

Not only did he say sorry he even mentioned how he wronged her that day & how she's always been a bigger person than him!!!#AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/PO1ltClOzG — aditi ✿❥|| (@raanjhanaax) August 22, 2023

Take a look at few more tweets here:

Finally he is already innocent & Akshara proved this with proof ?

"Mera barosa pa barosa rakhiya" ❤️

His realised & redeemed his mistake of ? day & now no one has a right to tell he never said her sorry ???

"Sorry for being me Tqq for being you" ?#Abhira#Harshali#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/dao0Jzq0yh — H & P ??? Abhira (@Harshali_Pavani) August 22, 2023

“Thank you for being you & I’m sorry for being me!”??

Abhi finally & wholeheartedly apologizing to Akshu & not anyone else for the ⚪️ day, is all I ever wanted since the last 8 months!? Telling her that he failed her, is his acknowledgment of her sufferings!? #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/eJfX0rLms7 — Nikki✨ (@HarshaliStan_25) August 22, 2023

I die fr such scenes ??? That care and urge to help her cz she is getting panick attacks... damn ?♥️ Bhai ese scenes aur chahiye frm both sides ?#yrkkh #abhirapic.twitter.com/qLll4prW1s — ★Khadija {{Harshali Stan}}★ (@harshalixstan) August 22, 2023

Upcoming story

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara trying to win back Abhir who feels they are responsible for Abhinav's demise.