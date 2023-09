Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television. It has been 15 years but still the show has a special place in everyone’s hearts. It is getting all the attention from the audience for its amazing stories and beautiful love stories in the show. The show began with Akshara and Naitik’s love story headed by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Muskan snatch away Akshara and Abhinav’s baby?

Post that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over as Naira and Kartik. Their love story became popular and it was all #KaiRa magic all over. Now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the lead pair as Abhimanyu and Akshara. All the three couples have got love but #KaiRa is still trending. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara agrees to marry Abhimanyu, but here's why fans are still upset

Fans miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan

Yes, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are trending on social media. Fans are sharing their pictures and videos from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They are missing the most favourite couple of telly land. A lot of episode clips are being shared on social media and fans are all praise for their sizzling chemistry. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: History to repeat with Abhimanyu accepting Akshara-Abhinav's child?

One of the users wrote, “There has never been a better pair than this on Indian television, nor will there ever come. Shivangi's best pair was with Mohsin. #ShivangiJoshi #Shivin #Kaira #MohsinKhan”

There has never been a better pair than this on Indian television, nor will there ever come. Shivangi's best pair was with Mohsin.#ShivangiJoshi #Shivin #Kaira #MohsinKhan pic.twitter.com/ibHCsLO6El — Karan (@Kohlimatter) September 23, 2023

Another user wrote, "Even kaira is trending Yay the most powerful and Iconic couple #ShivangiJoshi #MohsinKhan #Shivin #Kaira #Shivinians"

only kartik could think of taking naira on a long drive within the four walls of their home to cheer her up?#kaira #shivin pic.twitter.com/Yiq3DdrLTL — Rumi 1️⃣ (@RumiKaira) September 24, 2023

Omg naira does not deserve this ???

Akshu said, I know the pain of not having parents.

today, Naira and Kartik were there, the situation was different

Missing my kaira ??#kaira #ShivangiJoshi#MohsinKhanpic.twitter.com/snYWCYZEUi — shraddha ❤️ (@4543P) September 25, 2023

Talking about the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there are reports of a generation leap taking place in the show. It is being said that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit the show after the leap,