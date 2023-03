Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are going through varied emotions on a daily basis. On the show, we are seeing that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is going to marry Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) at the insistence of Manjiri and Ruhi. Fans are very upset with this development. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has decided not to reveal the real identity of Aabhir's father in front of Abhimanyu. She pretends that Abhinav (Jay Soni) is the father of the boy. Fans are very upset with how the story is moving ahead. The only good thing has been Kairav supporting his sister Akshara saying that the Birlas have never cared for her, and blamed her for everything. Also Read - Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna leads; Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in danger zone on most-liked TV shows list

In fact, Kairav also asks Aarohi if she wants to be wedded to a man like Abhimanyu Birla who abandoned his sister when she needed him the most. Abhi promises to marry her in front of the whole family. In the coming days, we will see Holi drama on the show. Fans are annoyed with what is happening and have blamed the production house. Take a look at the tweets....

Mai yeh show nahi dekhti but I liked promo ? True that jaaha respect nahi hota waha mohabbat bhi nahi hoti ??#Yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #AbhiRa #HarshadChopra #PranaliRathod https://t.co/sNHDFAEugc — Priya (@Priya__Chrips) March 1, 2023

ye sab wapas karo mujhe and 10x better dkp istg after all this if you don't let my abhira just bask in eo's presence I'll do something you won't want ??#yrkkh #abhira

Itna pyaar scene tha ?? pic.twitter.com/qMkYrvs3wN — dees ^^ (@exo_trashh) March 1, 2023

It’s funny how d FD has to make theories itself to explain d leads’ behaviour—why is AK hiding d truth, y is she doing d tilak, y is AB not guilty, y do ppl think AK left AB..all this so we can justify that #abhira still ❤️ each other! Shouldn’t this b done by d writers? #yrkkh — Happy high ❤️ (@pirii_pirii) March 1, 2023

Oh. I missed that then. Them going for this non-abhira track when #abhira was a constant chart-topper jodi makes no sense still.

Well, I’d only say one thing, “Vinaash Kaal, Vipreet Buddhi.”

That’s what I conclude about #yrkkh makers. — STRINZY (@strinzy) March 1, 2023

One for the Sharma Mrs- pic.twitter.com/7l0tmnjT8Z — Shreya ?? (@Chandlerstan_) March 1, 2023

Did everyone associated with this show called #yrkkh consume some drug that made them lose their minds all of a sudden?

???

Every brain involved in making this show has to be absolutely dysfunctional for none to realize the gravity of the mess ?they’ve made here.#abhira — STRINZY (@strinzy) March 1, 2023

We are hoping that the reunion of the couple is indeed a grand one. As per rumors, Aabhir will fall sick which might lead to the revelation. As of now, the drama is around the decision of Dr Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi.