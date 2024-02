Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting a good response from the audience. The show's interesting storyline has helped the show get good numbers on the TRP charts. As per the latest story, Armaan and Ruhi who loved each other had to marry other people. Ruhi got married to Armaan's brother, Rohit while Armaan had to marry Abhira as it was Akshara's last wish. Ruhi was upset with Armaan's decision to marry Abhira but later comes to know that Armaan and Abhira made a deal that Abhira would leave Armaan after she becomes a lawyer. Later, Rohit comes to know about Armaan and Ruhi and he disappears suddenly. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira talks about her favourite scene with Armaan till date

The Poddars feels Rohit is dead but Dadisa refuses to believe that Rohit is no more. After Rohit goes missing, Abhira and Armaan try to make Ruhi feel good. But Ruhi feels Armaan cares for her because he still loves her. Ruhi tries to get close to Armaan but he is hesitant as he has accepted the fact that she is not his wife. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi's obsession with Armaan crosses limits as she performs wifey duties; Will Abhira be able to save her Pati?

Ruhi is obsessed with Armaan

Armaan maintains the distance and is happily fulfilling his duties towards Abhira. However, Ruhi is now obsessed with Armaan. She wants to get close to him and be his wife. In the latest episode, we saw how Armaan needed help to iron his shirt and Abhira went to search for iron.

But before she could return, Ruhi arrives and starts ironing Armaan's shirt. Abhira has been noticing Ruhi's obsession and lashes out at her. Abhira reminds Ruhi that even if it is for one year, she is Armaan's wife. She reminds Ruhi that her friendship for Armaan is getting too much.

Netizens praise Abhira for showing Ruhi the truth

Netizens are happy with Abhira for confronting Ruhi and for reminding her that she is not Armaan's wife now. People are not happy with Ruhi's obsession. They have not liked the scene where Ruhi gets close to Armaan to stitch his shirt's buttons.

One of the user on X wrote, "yk what, lowkey glad that abhira doesn’t stay quiet and answers back to ruhi, fr puts her in her place abhira’s i don’t care attitude be good for now #yrkkh"

yk what, lowkey glad that abhira doesn’t stay quiet and answers back to ruhi, fr puts her in her place ? abhira’s i don’t care attitude be good for now #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/LOqHAi8KRX — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 8, 2024

Another user wrote, "LOUD AND CLEAR!!Abhira knows where to draw lines. Glad she's not going to give up her haq easily..tho she deserves better but atleast she has to give Ruhi a tough time. I hàtè how Armaan stands there like a dùmb mannequin & never draws a like. #yrkkh"

LOUD AND CLEAR!!Abhira knows where to draw lines??

Glad she's not going to give up her haq easily..tho she deserves better but atleast she has to give Ruhi a tough time.

I hàtè how Armaan stands there like a dùmb mannequin & never draws a like.#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/kylioh5RIj — Alia? (@vrushyyfied) February 8, 2024

Abhira, wow, you are truly a queen... you know how to use words well and convincingly... you know how to keep her within her limits... Ruhi you just got burned lol ??…#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/P2uwd3ezrG — ?? madha (@madhy13342301) February 8, 2024

how is he taking her for granted by not having an affair with her ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/t4ypYPWVVW — maya (@mayasdizis) February 8, 2024

These two are too disgusting ? still people defending them!

Any kind of moral has left the world #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/0H9j65VPLR — stars&fireflies??‍♀️ (@blessingbeauty_) February 8, 2024

okay armaan pushing ruhi away as he should, now you just need to tell her to stay away from you cause she’s stooping to a new low everyday ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/LPHkJzY8UL — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 8, 2024

WAIT WHAT WILL RUHI DO WHEN ROHIT IS BACK THO?!?!? cause this desperate obsessive behaviour is crazy rn?? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/wThR0oudgJ — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 8, 2024

OMG RUHI WTH?!?!? armaan is your brother-in-law ? rishta pls don’t do this #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/LPHkJzY8UL — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 8, 2024

Day by Day , Ruhi looks more like a Psycho and her acting and dialogue is just too boring and irritating ?#yrkkh #Yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/8lntYgXlNV — Ritesh Sharma (@Ritesh_Sharma11) February 8, 2024

WHERE DID SHE EVEN COME FROM IN THESE SCENES? Does she just wait around near Armaan deciding when is the best time to go to him or something ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/WvvKfVil4I — M (@mxyx66_) February 7, 2024

Ruhi realising armaan doesn’t make their 2 day love story his entire personality #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/KxlmULy8Vl — maya (@mayasdizis) February 8, 2024

Well, looks like Ruhi's obsession for Armaan is not ending and we are waiting for Rohit to enter again and spice up the drama.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.