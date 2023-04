Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are going through major emotional turmoil. Akshara has moved on and she is now trying to have a quality life with Abhinav. But of course, there's always Abhimanyu. Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu have managed to win the hearts of many. They are shipped as AbhiRa and fans simply want to see them uniting and being a couple again. But that does not seem to be on the cards anytime soon. Now, Abhimanyu knows that Abhir is his son. To celebrate his birthday, Abhimanyu secretly takes Abhir away from Akshara and Abhinav as he has planned something special for him. Abhinav gets to know about it and he guilt trips Abhimanyu about his disappearance when Abhir and Akshara were going through a tough time. Netizens are not happy. Also Read - TRP List Week 16: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's separation keeps Anupamaa on top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a slight dip

fans are upset with Abhinav and are sympathising with Abhimanyu

The loyal Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu fans are not at all happy with Abhinav guilt-tripping Abhimanyu. A fan mentioned that what Abhinav did for Akshara and Abhir was voluntary, had Abhimanyu known that Abhir is his son, he would have done much more. There are quite a few fans who said that they loved to see the papa mode of Abhimanyu. They called him an 'eyefeast' as Abhimanyu completely soaked himself in the character of Abhir's father and made his birthday special. Many were left moved as he did not give the 'Papa' card to Abhir. In the earlier episode, we saw that Abhimanyu packed gifts for Abhir and wrote a card signing off as 'Papa'. But when Abhir read the letter, it had 'Docman' written on it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu crosses all limits, calls Abhinav a 'ghatiya aadmi'

Check out how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have reacted to the latest Abhimanyu and Abhinav scenes with Abhir.

The way his nervousness turned into a full fledged smile the moment he got to know that his betu liked the gifts....He's giving such strong fatherly feel ?❤️ [ #Yrkkh • #AbhimanyuBirla ] pic.twitter.com/neSfn29d9p — ♡ (@notarthi) April 28, 2023

Everything that Nav did for Abhir and Ak, he did voluntarily. And now he tells this to Abhimanyu, wanting to make him feel guilty. He doesn’t know how much Abhi did for Ak. If Abhir had been by his side, he would have done much more for him than Nav#HarshadChopda #AbhiRa#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/HbeNLxvMJb — ????????? (@MMargaritaM5) April 28, 2023

#HarshadChopda as Papa is Eyefeast to Watch ❣️

The Best Papa for His Best Betu

Abhir Abhimanyu Birla ?❤️?

He Fullfilling Everything in 1 Birthday Which He Missed From Last 6 Years ?

The Purest,Adorable,Precious Bond Such a Soft Scenes of Them ???#AbhimanyuBirla#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/MuJVMmdXc5 — Harshali??? Abhira ❤️?❣️ (@Chpavani16) April 28, 2023

Will Abhimanyu ever reunite with Akshara and have a happy family with Abhir? What made Abhimanyu change the card at the last minute? Will Abhimanyu attend Abhir's birthday party? Stay tuned to know everything and much more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans get all emotional as Abhimanyu wraps gifts for son Abhir; call Akshara a 'vengeful girl' for THIS reason [VIEW TWEETS]