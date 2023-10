Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s latest episodes have been quite interesting. While we have all rejoiced hearing about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s marriage, the promo has broken many hearts. In the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we saw Akshara getting to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s child. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kavya and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Currently, the Goenkas and Birlas are preparing for the grand wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Their haldi and mehendi ceremonies happened and they are preparing for a grand sangeet. However, people will get to see some more drama now.

Aarohi gets Akshara's pregnancy reports

As shown in the promo, the pregnancy track will begin now. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Aarohi gets Akshara's pregnancy reports and she is left surprised. She shows it to Akshara who also gets shocked to know the reports.

Aarohi shows the reports to Abhimanyu who quickly says that this marriage will not happen now. This reaction of Abhimanyu has left everyone shocked. Fans are not ready to accept that Abhimanyu has reacted this way and will cancel the wedding.

Fans react to Abhimanyu cancelling the wedding

One of the users wrote, “So pregnancy is confirmed I think manyu wala part is dream obviously wo aise react nhi karega #yrkkh.”

So pregnancy is confirmed ??

I think manyu wala part is dream obviously wo aise react nhi karega#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/e4gtfL34CX — ?✪ (@lilliesrellief) October 5, 2023

One of the fans feel that Abhimanyu still hasn't learnt anything from his past mistakes. The user wrote, "Even i m thinking it might be Arohi’s imagination. If ts true then its sad that he hasn’t learned from that day and is still impulsive. "

Even i m thinking it might be Arohi’s imagination.

If ts true then its sad that he hasn’t learned from that day and is still impulsive. — Sarah (@sk_sarahkarim) October 5, 2023

Another user wrote, "Arohi's dream maybe ...Because sab ko pata hai Manyu yeh kabhi nahi karega .... Toh probably #Arohi yeh baat sab ke samne na batagi to avoid any drama #yrkkh"

Arohi's dream maybe ...

Because sab ko pata hai Manyu yeh kabhi nahi karega .... Toh probably #Arohi yeh baat sab ke samne na batagi to avoid any drama #yrkkh https://t.co/GH1fm84b1l — Tanu (@aarohi_admires) October 5, 2023

One of them wrote, "I think this is a dream of Arohi. She gets the report and thinks AB will refuse to marry AK once he finds out. So I am assuming she will not tell anyone about pregnancy until after the marriage #yrkkh #Abhira"

I think this is a dream of Arohi. She gets the report and thinks AB will refuse to marry AK once he finds out. So I am assuming she will not tell anyone about pregnancy until after the marriage #yrkkh#Abhira pic.twitter.com/NsRu4xznk6 — Amber (@Amber_5577) October 5, 2023

What do you guys think about Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story?