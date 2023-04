Television shows still rule the entertainment industry. Despite the boom in OTT shows and films, some die-hard fans of TV prefer watching daily soaps over everything else. Thus the TRP game gets quite interesting. Among the top two TV shows are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are headlining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A die-hard fan would know that current the storyline of both TV shows is quite similar. From insane love to separation and then a leap, both the TV shows have seen same. So one wonders if what's coming next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is similar to what we have already seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda lists qualities of an 'ideal partner' [Deets Here]

In , Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu has finally got to know the truth about his child. He now knows that Abhir is his and Akshara's son. He is furious over Akshara that she hid the truth from him for so long. He yells and screams and questions how could she do this to him. Well, the scenes definitely remind us of the scenes from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Sai played by Ayesha Singh had hidden from aka Virat that Savi is their daughter. It was only after a few years after a leap that Virat got to know the truth about Savi. Virat was angry and he was vengeful against Sai. Will Abhimanyu turn out to be the next Virat?

Take the poll below and let us know your thoughts.

Meanwhile, two new respective entries in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have piqued the interest of the fans in the TV shows. Jai Soni has entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and he has come as a partner for Akshara. Their chemistry has already got fans talking and many are lauding Abhinav for being so supportive. has entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Satya and his funny antics have got all talking. Fans want him to fall in love with Sai and become her forever partner. It remains to be seen what will happen next in both these TV shows.